Samia Longchambon has hit back at claims she has an influence on her Dancing On Ice husband Sylvain’s celebrity partners.

The new series of Dancing On Ice is set to return to screens early next year. Sylvain will return to the pro skating line-up and he recently teased his celeb partner.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of all the pro skaters for the 2024 series, he wrote: “Very excited to be back @dancingonice for my 8th series!

Dancing On Ice 2024: Samia Longchambon hits back at claim

“Can’t wait to meet my celebrity partner and get started!! Wonder who it will be.”

However, one person in the comments said: “It’s always a Corrie star he partners up with think Maria sorts that,” referring to Samia’s Coronation Street character Maria Connor.

Zero to do with me… flattered you think I have that kind of power.

During last year’s series, Sylvain was partnered with Corrie star Mollie Gallagher.

However, Samia spotted the comment and was keen to hit back. She wrote: “Zero to do with me… flattered you think I have that kind of power.”

Dancing On Ice recently announced its 2024 line-up of celebrities. There are many soap stars included from Corrie’s Claire Sweeney and former star Ryan Thomas to ex-EastEnders star Ricky Horwood. Emmerdale‘s Roxy Shahidi is also taking part.

Joining them are Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards, Adele Roberts, Lou Sanders, Miles Nazaire, Greg Rutherford, Amber Davies, Hannah Spearritt and Ricky Hatton.

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb was also supposed to be skating next year. However, due to an injury, Stephen was recently forced to withdraw. Eddie will replace him.

Stephen Webb out of Dancing On Ice

Sharing a photo of his leg in a cast on Instagram recently, Stephen told fans: “Thank you for all of your kind words and messages. On Wednesday last week during my training session for Dancing On Ice I fell and broke my left ankle.

“I’ve had surgery and will be on crutches for a few months meaning, I’ve had to leave the competition which I’m absolutely gutted about. I was having so much fun and enjoying learning to skate.”

The star added: “I will of course be keeping a close eye on all of the other celebs and pros and supporting them all the way. Unfortunately, I will also have to pull out of the London Marathon. I’m doing my best to keep my spirits up and will hopefully be back on my feet again very soon.”

