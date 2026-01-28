‘I looked dreadful’: Psychic Sally Morgan, 74, unrecognisable after losing 18 stone and joining OnlyFans

Psychic Sally Morgan has opened up about her staggering 18 stone weight loss, and launching a career on OnlyFans at the age of 74.

Sally shot to fame back in the 1980s, famously offering her advice as a spiritual medium to Princess Diana.

However, after quitting her job as a dental nurse to become a full-time medium, Sally noticed the pounds start to pile on. And, after a heart attack at the age of 56 and a dire warning from her cardiologist, Sally decided to act.

Today, 18 years on, she’s 18 stone down and virtually unrecognisable from her former self.

At her heaviest, Sally weighed 27 stone (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How psychic Sally Morgan lost 18 stone

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sally revealed that, at her heaviest, she weighed 27 stone. Sally is 5ft tall, which means her BMI was 73.9 – anything over 30 is classed as obese.

She said: “I was sat at a desk, at home all day long, barely moving other than to go to the fridge, seeing client after client. John [her late husband and manager] would bring me McDonald’s and KFCs to keep my energy up. Crazy though it sounds, I didn’t realise I was morbidly obese. If I had I’d have stopped eating.”

Sally continued: “At the time, I didn’t think I looked awful either. But when I look back at photographs, I realise I looked dreadful. Not only was I very large, the pallor of my skin was so unhealthy. Not surprising, really, because it was taking a huge toll on my heart.”

In 2008, when she was 56 years old, Sally had a heart attack. Her cardiologist warned her if she didn’t lose weight immediately, she would die.

Sally is now a size 10 and a sex agony aunt on Only Fans (Credit: Splash News)

Sally Morgan opted for £12k gastric bypass to aid her weight loss

With weight-loss jabs not even invented, the psychic decided to have a gastric bypass. It reduces stomach capacity to an egg-sized pouch and reroutes the intestines, limiting both food intake and nutrient absorption. She paid £12k to have it done privately.

Within two years, Sally had lost 18st, and she’s maintained it ever since. She now weigh 9st and is a size 10. With the gastric sleeve still in place, Sally’s food intake is very limited. For breakfast she has two scrambled eggs. Lunch is a quarter of a croissant. Dinner is toddler-sized.

Of course, after losing such a huge amount of weight, Sally required further surgery, to remove excess skin. She spent another £15k on a tummy tuck and boob job. She then decided on a £9k neck lift and had the excess skin removed from her eyelids.

She’s also spent nearly £10k on Botox. And she’s had cosmetic tattooing on her eyebrows and lip line costing £1k. Sally has found a new way to rake in the cash, though, as the first psychic sex adviser on Only Fans!

OnlyFans career

She said that a friend recommended the site to her and Sally initially dismissed the idea as she didn’t want to strip off. However, what her friend actually meant was that Sally could reinvent herself, using the subscription site, as a sex agony aunt.

As a result, subscribers can now pay for one-on-one consultations with Sally, and ask questions about loved ones from beyond the grave!

Read more: Gemma Collins on what she eats in a day after shedding three stone on Mounjaro

Share your thoughts on Sally’s transformation on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.