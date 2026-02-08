How Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder’s relationship ‘changed’ on holiday: ‘We ended it as friends’

Rylan Clark recently opened up about his friendship with Rob Rinder, admitting that he loves him “too much” to marry him.

The X Factor legend also revealed that he can’t remember when he first met Rob – on screen this weekend with his Channel 5 show The Blitz (February 8) – but he knew instantly that he’d met a kindred spirit.

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder admitted their friendship has grown after appearing in two travel shows together (Credit: BBC)

Rylan Clark on Rob Rinder friendship: ‘I haven’t got to be on best behaviour’

Speaking to the Radio Times in September 2025, Rylan admitted that he didn’t know where he met Rob, but said it was “much earlier” than their trip to Venice for their Grand Tour show.

Rylan can remember his first impression of Judge Rinder star Rob, though.

“I knew I could have a laugh with him. He said something on a call and we both just started cackling. And I thought, oh fine. We can be a bit near the mark. I haven’t got to be on best behaviour,” he said.

Rylan also explained that their relationship has evolved over time, growing from ‘mates’ to solid ‘friends’ thanks to their BBC series.

Revealing that their relationship has “changed for the better”, Rylan said: “We started Grand Tour – our Italy show – as mates. We ended it as friends. Now we’ve gone to India [for the follow-up series Rob and Rylan’s Passage to India] as really good friends.”

Rylan admitted that he does do things that annoy Rob (Credit: Splash News)

‘Annoying habits’ and romance rumours

That’s not to say that they don’t do things that wind each other up, though.

Rylan told the Radio times last year: “We both have annoying habits. There are things I’ll do that wind Rob up, there’s things he does that winds everyone up. But that’s why we’re best mates. We went into Grand Tour as acquaintances and left as friends. We’ve gone into A Passage To India as best friends and left as best friends. Were you hoping I’d say boyfriends then? Much as I love him, Rob isn’t my boyfriend.”

After Rob chipping in and said “or husband”, Rylan confirmed: “I love him too much to marry him.”

The men have long been plagued by romance rumours. Rob, 47, is currently thought to be single after his marriage split. Rylan, 37, has been dating fairground worker Kennedy Bates since last summer.

Rob and Rylan previously shut down rumours they were a secret couple, declaring that it would “feel like incest”.

The Blitz with Rob Rinder and Ruth Goodman is on Channel 5 Sunday (February 8) at 4.55pm.

