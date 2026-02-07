Rylan Clark reveals he finally stopped his fake tan habit 6 months ago and how did we not notice?

Rylan Clark, who is on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show tonight (Saturday, February 7), has revealed that he has given up his fake tan habit!

The star, 37, made the admission during his radio show last month.

Rylan Clark gives up fake tan!

Opening up on his show, Rylan celebrated a big milestone – he is six months fake tan free!

It comes after he previously admitted to spending “hundreds” importing his go-to product to India whilst filming there alongside Rob Rinder last year.

“Believe it if you want or not, I’ve not worn fake tan since about July last year, genuinely I have not,” he revealed.

“I’ve never felt so free in my life.”

Rylan says ‘never say never’ about fake tan return

Continuing, the star said, “My bedsheets are white, my fella, he’s very happy because every time I stayed at his place it was like a crime scene the following morning, but yeah, I’ve ditched the tan for now.

“Never say never, I’m sure there’s certain things that could get me in a little bit of fake tan.”

After his trip to India last year, the star opened up about how his fake tan bottle burst all over his belongings in his suitcase.

“I was going to fly home,” he joked to The Mirror.

“There is no fake tan in India, you can’t find it anywhere. It was a nightmare. I ended up having to do some FedEx type thing from London, and it cost me 400 quid, just to get a bottle of St Tropez Bronzing Mousse.”

Catch Rylan on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show tonight (Saturday, February 7) from 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

