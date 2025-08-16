Rylan Clark has opened up about having kids following his split from ex-husband Dan Neal.

TV star Rylan split from Dan in 2021. The This Morning host later confessed he had been unfaithful during their relationship. The star later said that the split caused him to attempt to take his own life.

And recently, Rylan – who is on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show today (August 16) – candidly spoke about his longing for a family.

Rylan Clark on having children after marriage split

Last month, Rylan chatted to Calum Best on his new podcast, How To Be In Love.

Talking about his childhood dream to settle down with kids, Rylan shared: “I remember being 10 or 11 and thinking, when I grow up, what’s my family going to be? Am I going to have a wife, a husband, am I going to have kids? I’ve always grown up thinking I want kids and I still do. But I haven’t done that yet.”

Calum then quizzed Rylan if he felt time pressure to start a family. Rylan replied: “I did and then I got divorced so I started again. I’ve reset the clock.”

Rylan’s vow about having kids

Meanwhile, last year, Rylan also addressed having children in the future. The TV star shared that he has one condition he wanted to meet before having a child.

He told MailOnline: “I always said I’d have them when I’d got enough money to support them even if I never worked again. And I’ve got it.”

During his relationship with Dan, Rylan was a stepfather to Dan’s son, Cameron, from a previous relationship.

Rylan ‘had to learn to speak again’ after split from Dan

Rylan and Dan first met in 2013 when Rylan hosted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, when Dan was a contestant in the BB house.

After their split, the TV personality told The Guardian that he had to learn how to walk and talk again after his marriage ended.

He explained: “I couldn’t understand why I pressed the nuclear button on my seemingly perfect life. And it’s only now I’m better that I realise it was the ejector seat I needed. Now I just wish I’d pressed that escape button earlier.

“I got so ill to the point where I knew I couldn’t get any iller. I couldn’t speak; I had to learn to speak again, I had to learn to move again – it was like I’d had a stroke. Nothing made sense to me.”

Watch Rylan on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on Saturday (August 16) at 6:30pm on BBC One.

