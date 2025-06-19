Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones has revealed in a statement that she has split from her husband of 26 years.

The star, 58, tied the knot with David Peet back in 1999. However, they secretly split 18 months ago, and he has since moved on.

Ruth Jones issues statement following secret split

In a joint statement, the former couple said: “We amicably went our separate ways 18 months ago and are now legally separated. We remain good friends.

“Since our separation, Ruth is living in London and David is living in Canada, where he is in a new relationship.”

As reported by the MailOnline, David is now dating digital creator Jayne Charity Cook, who is 46 years old. This makes her 25 years younger than 71-year-old David.

Jayne changed her Facebook profile to a picture of herself and David.

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth and David first met while filming a BBC comedy pilot in the 1990s. David was married at the time.

Ruth Jones and David’s romance

She revealed in an interview with the Mail in 2018 that there had been an “overlap” between David’s marriage and his new relationship with Ruth.

“The truth is, my husband was married when I met him. So in that sense there was an overlap. I had an affair, in that sense. I can’t believe I’ve just said that to you!” she said.

“Affairs cause a lot of pain; they’re not something one aspires to do. You don’t aspire to cause pain to people in their life,” she then added.

Before meeting, they’d spoken on the phone. “I married the man that I love. It was love at first voice because I spoke to him on the phone before I met him. I did fall in love with his voice,” she confessed in a different interview, this time with the Scotsman.

“He has a very sharp mind combined with a dry Yorkshire wit, making him a naturally funny man,” she also told HELLO.

Working together

They tied the knot in 1999, making Ruth stepmother to David’s three children.

The former couple had an age gap of 13 years.

They went on to work together again, co-creating Ruth’s hit Sky comedy, Stella. The show ran for six series between 2012 and 2017.

In 2008, they co-founded the production company, Tidy Pictures, which produced Stella.

However, Peet and two other associates set up a new production company, Toffee International, which Ruth was not a part of.

