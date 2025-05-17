Inside Ruth Jones’ 25-year marriage to husband David Peet – from their ‘affair’ to ‘joys of parenthood without giving birth’

Welsh writer and comedian Ruth Jones features on Saturday Kitchen this weekend (May 17) – and doubtless her biggest fan, husband David Peet, will be among those tuning in.

Ruth recently won a TV BAFTA for her role of Nessa in Gavin and Stacey. And the actress and a certain Mr Corden – may yet rejoin forces for a new project. Not, however, in the form of more Gavin and Stacey. That ended in spectacular style with the much-loved Christmas special.

But what do we know about the other main man in the award-winning comedian’s life – husband David Peet?

Actress Ruth Jones picked up a BAFTA earlier this month (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Ruth Jones had an ‘affair’ with husband David in the 1990s

While working with her future Gavin and Stacey co-star Rob Brydon on a BBC Wales series, Ruth met TV and radio producer David Peet.

He was married at the time, and had three children, with Ruth later confessing that there was an “overlap” between him splitting from his wife and starting to date her.

The truth is, my husband was married when I met him.

“The truth is, my husband was married when I met him. So in that sense there was an overlap. I had an affair, in that sense. I can’t believe I’ve just said that to you!” she told the Mail in 2018.

At the time of the interview, she was promoting her book and, speaking about the storyline, which saw a famous actress fall in love with a married man, Ruth shut down claims the book was based on her life.

She said: “Affairs cause a lot of pain; they’re not something one aspires to do. You don’t aspire to cause pain to people in their life.”

‘Love at first voice’

The couple actually spoke on the phone before meeting, Ruth told The Scotsman. She shared: “I married the man that I love. It was love at first voice because I spoke to him on the phone before I met him. I did fall in love with his voice.”

After David’s marriage to his first wife officially ended, he and Ruth tied the knot in 1999.

“He has a very sharp mind combined with a dry Yorkshire wit, making him a naturally funny man,” Hello quotes her as saying.

The Welsh comedian met her husband David Peet while working for the BBC in the early 1990s (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Getting the ‘joy of motherhood without the pain of childbirth’

Ruth Jones doesn’t have any biological children, but she became a stepmum to David Peet’s three kids – Louise, Alex and Fiona – when they married, and has found it very rewarding.

“It just didn’t happen,” she told the Daily Mail, of childbirth. “It wasn’t a decision. I don’t have a burning desire to have babies. I think it’s heartbreaking if you do and you find out you can’t have them. I love being a stepmum — all the joy of motherhood without the pain of childbirth.”

She’s looking forward to becoming a step-grandmother at some point, too, she told The Scotsman.

“You take things as they come. There wasn’t a moment when I thought, I’ve become a stepmum now. We were really lucky. Our three were just gorgeous human beings. We never had any difficulty with teenage angst, and now I’m looking forward to becoming a step-grandmother at some point.”

Saturday Kitchen is on BBC One Saturdays at 10am.

Read more: Who Do You Think You Are: Ruth Jones in tears over great-granddad’s siblings’ deaths

What do you think of this story? Then let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.