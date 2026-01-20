Russell Watson shares ‘heartbreaking’ death news as he’s flooded with support

Opera singer Russell Watson has revealed the devastating loss of his greyhound, Axel, in a heartbreaking social media post.

Russell, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2020, welcomed the dog into his family two and a half years ago.

He said his death came “completely out of the blue”.

Russell Watson gave Axel a home two and a half years ago (Credit: Splash News)

Russell Watson reveals Axel’s death came ‘completely out of the blue’

Sharing a selection of images of Axel, Russell shared: “Some heartbreaking news… I still can’t believe I’m even writing this. But completely out of the blue our beloved boy, Axel, has been taken from us. He passed away early last week, and our lives have been turned upside down ever since.

“Axel wasn’t just a dog – he was our guardian, our comfort, and our constant. From bounding up the stairs like a freight train to always being right by your side, his presence filled every corner of our home. His big snout, his enormous size and that beautiful black coat made him impossible to miss. But it was his heart that made him unforgettable. He had a way of making us feel safe, loved, and never alone.”

He continued his tribute by saying: “Sunday dinners won’t be the same without him waiting hopefully for sausage rolls. And the quiet moments now feel louder without his steady companionship.

“The love he gave us was unconditional and pure, and that love will stay with us forever. Our hearts are broken, but we are so grateful for every moment we were lucky enough to share with our wonderful Axel. He will always be a part of us, always by our side, and never, ever forgotten.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Watson Official (@officialrussellwatson)

Support pours in

Friends and fans shared their love for Axel, and support for Russell.

“This breaks my heart. He was the best pooch and will never forget him. Best wonky smile too!” said one pal.

“My heart goes out to you, they are our family, big hug,” another follower said. “I’m so sorry for you and your family, that’s very sad news,” said a third.

“Heartbroken for you both, what a special soul he was. I know the pain, they are definitely family,” another concluded.

Russell shared Axel with his second wife, Louise, who he married in 2015.

Read more: Dr Hilary Jones rushed to hospital in ambulance as Lorraine Kelly ‘very worried’

Share your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.