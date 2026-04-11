Sobbing Rosie Ramsey ‘really sad’ as she issues emotional family update

Rosie Ramsey, who is appearing on Michael McIntrye’s Big Show tonight (April 11), was visibly emotional as she issued a family update last month.

The podcaster, author and television presenter, who is appearing on the show alongside husband Chris, shares two sons, Robin, 10, and Rafe, five, with the actor.

The pair have been married since July 2014.

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Rosie and Chris have been married since 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rosie Ramsey issues emotional family update

In a TikTok video shared on March 24, Rosie was captured wiping tears from her face.

Immediately, she explained why she was emotional, expressing: “Oh my God. I’ve bought a new dining table. Which means that we don’t need to keep the little IKEA table that we’ve had since Robin was one.”

While continuing to sob, Rosie said that hubby Chris had “just taken it into the garage” and admitted she’s “really sad”.

Rosie admitted she was aware some might think it’s a “ridiculous” thing to be upset over, she added: “This table, it’s been in every house, like the kids have had nearly every meal on it. And now it’s gone. It’s [bleep].”

Rosie then shared a montage of her children using the table at different points over the year.

The clip then cut to Rosie, who appeared noticeably calmer and more upbeat: “I made that video two days ago when I was really heavily on my period. And I’m fine now. And it’s fine.”

“It’s just a table. Sorry about being so dramatic!”

‘Why did you make me cry over a table?’

While Rosie insisted she was being “dramatic”, many of her followers took to the comments section to resonate with her emotions.

“My son is now 15 and his little red Ikea table is in the garage and I can’t bring myself to get rid! It’s a table full of memories,” one user wrote.

“Rosie why did you make me cry over a table????” another person shared.

“I think you’re maybe my favourite human being with how damn relatable and real you are. Glad you’re in your good week now,” a third remarked.

“No because I still have each of my children’s high chairs in the loft,” a fourth said.

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