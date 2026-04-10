Danny Miller shows off major weight-loss transformation as fans declare ‘it’s taken years off you’

Emmerdale star Danny Miller, best known for playing Aaron Dingle, has revealed his dramatic weight-loss transformation.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a striking before-and-after comparison — and fans were quick to react.

Danny has showed off his major weight-loss transformation on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

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Danny Miller shares weight-loss journey

In a post uploaded yesterday (April 9), Danny shared a montage featuring clips from before his lifestyle change, including moments of him drinking alcohol.

In one part of the video, he admitted: “My life has changed.”

The clip then transitions to a topless photoshoot, where Danny shows off his noticeably leaner and more muscular physique.

Alongside the video, he reflected on the changes he’s made in his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Miller (@danny_b_miller)

“I swapped late nights and one more round for early mornings where I found a clearer head, a steadier pace, a version of me I’m proud to face,” he wrote.

Danny — who shares three children with his wife, Steph Jones — also paid tribute to his family for their support.

“To my beautiful wife and children. Thanks for helping me change my life, try and to better yours.”

He also thanked the creative team behind the shoot, writing: “And the incredible @eddiewhiteheadphotography & @set.visuals.collective for creating a safe space to get this done and find the confidence to do not only do this shoot, but to post it.”

The post also included a side-by-side comparison, highlighting the scale of his transformation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Miller (@danny_b_miller)

‘That’s some transformation!’

Danny’s followers were quick to praise his efforts, flooding the comments with supportive messages.

“Wow! What an amazing transformation,” one user wrote.

“Wow Danny, that’s some transformation. Hard work pays off. You look amazing,” another person shared.

“The transformation reminds me of the Danny I first saw back in 2008, when you first appeared on Emmerdale, you handsome hunk,” a third remarked.

“Can so notice the difference on screen. Well done, some graft and dedication there, took years off you,” a fourth said.

“Never the same person!!!” a fifth insisted.

Read more: Inside Danny Miller’s scandalous love life – from fling with Emmerdale co-star to row that split cast in two

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