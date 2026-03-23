Rory Bowman was the killer in Gone all along, here’s the 6 clues you probably missed

ITV’s gripping thriller Gone has at last revealed who killed Sarah Polly – and if you’ve been paying attention, the series had actually been dropping subtle hints all along that pointed straight to Deputy Head Rory Bowman.

Across six tense episodes, DS Annie Cassidy chased down the murderer of music teacher Sarah Polly, with suspicion bouncing between several characters. Naturally, Sarah’s husband Michael Polly seemed like the prime suspect. But the trail kept twisting, pointing at others too – from Sarah’s lover Stephen Sedgwick to even Michael’s own son Dylan – until, of course, the shock reveal.

The culprit nobody really expected? Rory Bowman, the deputy head of St Bartholomew’s School. Fans who were sharp-eyed about thriller storytelling may have noticed the breadcrumbs leading to him.

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***Warning: major spoilers from Gone on ITV ahead***

Rupert Evans as Rory Bowman – the killer revealed in Gone (Credit: ITV)

Rory Bowman: the killer hiding in plain sight

In the finale, Rory Bowman, once a pupil at St Bartholomew’s and long-time friend of Michael and Sarah, strangled Sarah to death. His obsession with her went far beyond professional ambition – he was in love with Sarah and devastated when she spurned his advances. Annie’s shrewd questioning, under the guise of Family Liaison Officer, drew the full story out.

Rory’s past behaviour offered context. Known to harass women, he’d been repeatedly given second chances at the school thanks to Sarah herself. “She was hugely important to him,” he admitted. When he discovered Sarah was having an affair with Stephen Sedgwick, the confrontation turned fatal. Rory recalled: “She lied to me. She kept telling me it was over when it wasn’t… I wanted her to stop shouting.” That tragic argument ended with him taking her life.

Rory Bowman was arrested in the closing scenes of Gone (Credit: ITV)

Six clues Rory Bowman was the killer

Many viewers never guessed Rory was the killer, but the series carefully laid the groundwork:

Clue 1: Rory’s deep ties to St Bartholomew’s and his protective nature over the school’s reputation hinted he might act to keep a scandal under wraps.

Clue 2: His eagerness to step into Michael’s role during the Headmaster’s suspension suggested ambition and possible resentment at living in Michael’s shadow.

Rory’s private life was almost entirely absent from the story which was clue number 3 – a classic thriller misdirection. Everyone else was too obvious, making Rory the quiet suspect.

David Morrissey as initial suspect Michael Polly in the ITV thriller, Gone (Credit: ITV)

Clue 4: Michael’s offhand comment about “all that crap before Covid” in episode 3 hinted at Rory’s dark history – later revealed to involve sexual assault claims.

Clue 5: In episode 4, Rory recounted a so-called “violent encounter” involving Michael. The ease with which he shared the story planted subtle doubts about his motives and credibility.

Clue 6: Rupert Evans’ relatively minor role was a hint in itself – ITV thrillers often reserve their more prominent actors for dramatic reveals. One fan on X noted: “I’m curious about Rupert Evans as he’s probably the second biggest actor in it for such a little part #Gone.” Spot on.

Gone’s finale tied up the mystery with shocking clarity, and for those paying close attention, the trail was there from the start.

Read more: Gone on ITV1: DS Annie Cassidy pursues a ruthless killer but should she be looking closer to home?

Gone is now available to stream on ITVX.