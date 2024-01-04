Roman Kemp shares baby plans as he calls dad Martin ‘Grandad’

Roman Kemp has shared his hopes that his dad Martin – formerly the bassist in Spandau Ballet – will be a very hands-on grandfather.

The showbiz star has been a firm favourite with the nation for years. From hosting his own radio show to an I’m A Celeb stint and becoming a full-time presenter on The One Show, Roman is definitely booked and busy.

But now, the radio DJ has hinted at welcoming a brood in the future, as he discussed his close relationship with his dad.

Roman shared his hopes to start a family (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp reveals hopes for family in future

Aside for his solo success in the showbiz and telly world, Roman has also worked with his famous dad Martin a few times too. The father-son-duo have starred on Celebrity Gogglebox and even hosted their own breakfast show, Martin and Roman’s Weekend Best in 2020.

I know how much I’m going to love my kids and my family watching that footage of me and their grandad working together.

And Roman has now revealed his hopes to have a family of his own one day. So much so, that the idea motivates his close relationship with his popstar dad.

‘I’m so lucky’

“My dad and I get to work with each other all the time, and I’m so lucky for that,” he recently gushed to Hello!.

Roman added: “The reason we work together is that I know how much I’m going to love my kids and my family watching that footage of me and their grandad working together – and that’s just our relationship.

“I genuinely feel like I’ve won the lottery with my family. We constantly talk to each other, on the phone, every day. It’s constant.”

DJ Roman Kemp spoke highly of his dad (Credit: Shutterstock)

Roman Kemp to ‘shut away from everything’

It comes after Roman revealed his plans to step back from work in 2024 and “shut away from everything”.

Talking about his Christmas plans, Roman admitted he was excited to take a breather.

He said: “My mum is the best host – it’s really lovely to be able to see everyone and shut away from everything. Have an excuse to sit at home and have nothing to do!”

At Christmastime, he hosted Britain Get Singing. The 90-minute long star-studded musical extravaganza supports ITV’s mental health campaign, Get Britain Talking.

Ahead of the show debuting in December, Roman spoke about what 2024 looks like for him. And it seems he doesn’t have any big things planned. In fact, he’s even planning to take a break from working.

“In 2024 I’m trying to tone it down a bit in terms of work. Next year is personal well-being – that’s the goal!” he said.

Read more: Roman Kemp stunned as Stephen Mulhern reveals his godfather George Michael’s Deal Or No Deal donations

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.