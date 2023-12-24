Roman Kemp on plans to ’shut away from everything’ and take a step back from work in 2024

Roman Kemp has revealed his plans to step back from work in 2024 and “shut away from everything”.

The showbiz star has been a firm favourite with the nation for years. From hosting his own radio show to an I’m A Celeb stint and becoming a full-time presenter on The One Show, Roman is definitely booked and busy. And on Sunday (December 24) Roman is back on TV screens to front ITV’s Britain Get Singing.

But fans of Roman will no doubt be gutted to hear his latest career update – which means we won’t be seeing much of him.

Roman has revealed his plans for 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp on Britain Get Singing

The TV presenter will be on hand on Christmas Eve to once again host Britain Get Singing. The 90-minute long star-studded musical extravaganza supports ITV’s mental health campaign, Get Britain Talking.

Stars from some of ITV’s biggest shows, including Love Island, Corrie and GMB, will be taking to the stage to show off their vocals as they aim to impress both the judges and the audience at home.

But it’s not just Britain Get Singing Roman is appearing on this Christmastime. He’s starring in Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which is also on Christmas Eve (December 24) on ITV.

Britain Get Singing is back and hosted by Roman (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp to ‘shut away from everything’

With a ton of TV work under his belt so far, it’s no surprise to hear Roman is going to make the most of the festive period: by sleeping.

“Christmas is so busy this year! I’ll be happy to just have some sleep,” he revealed. The son of Shirlie and Martin Kemp added: “I don’t think my parents will be able to wake me up. I’m going to go into hibernation, that’s my plan this Christmas.”

Talking about his Christmas plans, Roman admitted he’s excited to take a breather from everything at the moment.

He said: “My mum is the best host – it’s really lovely to be able to see everyone and shut away from everything. Have an excuse to sit at home and have nothing to do!”

Roman taking a break from work

However, with 2024 just around the corner, it seems Roman doesn’t have any big things planned. In fact, he’s even planning to take a break from working.

“Next year I’m trying to tone it down a bit in terms of work. Next year is personal well-being – that’s the goal!” he said.

