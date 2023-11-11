Roman Kemp stunned as Stephen Mulhern reveals his godfather George Michael’s Deal Or No Deal donations

Presenter Roman Kemp was left stunned as Stephen Mulhern revealed that his famous godfather, George Michael, was a huge fan of Deal or No Deal… even going so far as to play ‘Banker’ on more than one occasion.

Presenting The One Show with co-host Alex Jones last night (Friday, November 10), Roman reeled as Stephen shared the extent of George’s fandom. According to Stephen – who will host the revival of the popular Channel 4 gameshow – Roman’s godfather adored Deal or No Deal.

Indeed, the star is said to have loved the show so much, that he would seek out contestants who had lost the competition to send them a prize out of his own pocket.

Stephen Mulhern reveals George Michael’s Deal (or no deal)

“You’ve got a connection with Deal or No Deal, Roman. This is unreal,” Stephen told Roman.

“George Michael used to love Deal or No Deal,” he said. “If somebody lost, George Michael would phone up Channel 4 and say, “I want to give them the money they’ve lost.”

“Can you believe that? It’s amazing. And more than once!” he exclaimed.

“You need to take that baton on,” co-host Alex Jones joked.

“Oh yeah, Roman Kemp’s gonna pay for you!”, he laughed.

Stephen Mulhern’s Deal Or No Deal starts on November 20

We learned earlier this week that the rebooted Deal or No Deal will start later this month. Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, the programme will once again see contestants battle it out with the banker to be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize.

Channel 4 axed Deal Or No Deal in August 2016 after 13 series. However, the format of ITV’s reboot will remain largely the same – although the prize fund has been reduced from £250,000 to £100,000.

As before, every episode will see a contestant open 22 sealed boxes – each hiding a different amount of money. While they won’t know what’s in each one, the contestant must eliminate the boxes. The box they’re left with contains the ultimate, final prize – if they don’t take the banker’s offer.

