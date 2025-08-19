Sir Rod Stewart faces backlash as he hosts ‘excessive’ boys’ night in: ‘A Trump fever dream’

Singer Sir Rod Stewart has faced backlash after posting a picture of his very lavish dining room.

The Maggie May singer uploaded a picture of himself wearing a very flamboyant outfit in front of a very decadent dinner table.

And, judging from some of the comments, Rod doesn’t quite have the same idea of a boys’ night as the rest of us…

Rocker Rod Stewart has a flamboyant sense of style, so it should come as no surprise that his home is much the same (Credit: Cover Images)

Inside Sir Rod Stewart’s very lavish dining room

Sir Rod Stewart enjoyed a sumptuous night in with his pals last night at his stunning 10-bedroom, Grade II-listed mansion on the Hertfordshire and Essex border, near the village of Sawbridgeworth.

The 80-year-old rocker lives with third wife Penny Lancaster, 54, and sons Alastair and Aiden.

And, last night (August 18), Sir Rod had the boys over.

He posted a picture of himself standing in front of his very lavish dining room table, in an equally opulent dining room.

His dining room features a marble floor, lavish drapes, an unusual chandelier, a marble sculpture and even an unidentifiable bust.

The table was dressed with a lace tablecloth and set with 16 place settings, the finest crockery, wine glasses and candles. “Few of the guys coming over tonight, won’t look like this in the morning!” he quipped.

Fans react

Of course, after reading his caption, the singer’s followers were desperate to know what the room looked like after the party was over.

“Now we need to see a before and after pic,” said one. Another demanded: “Show the morning after pictures.” “Please post a pic of the room/table tomorrow morning before it gets cleared away,” another asked a little more politely.

However, others called out Sir Rod’s interior designer, and blasted the singer for flaunting his wealth.

DJ Johnny Vaughan commented and said: “Who did your interiors? Trump?” “It’s like a Trump fever dream!” said another. “Liberace (on acid),” another quipped.

“Obviously money is no object,” another blasted. “Can I ask why so much excessiveness?” another posted. “Too posh for a rock star,” another declared. “Excessive ostentation,” said another.

However, Rod did have his backers. One pointed out: “Impeccable taste. It is not excessive. If you or I were so successful, would you not have such a beautiful home? Rod works incredibly hard. He makes a fortune. You have to also remember that he helps many people and charities. I would not expect him to be sitting around a plain wooden table in a room with nothing in it.”

“Can’t take it with you!” another quipped.

Sir Rod has been accused of flaunting his wealth by some fans (Credit: Cover Images)

Rod Stewart’s net worth

Sir Rod Stewart has an estimated net worth of around £219 million.

And, as well as his £4.6m home in the UK, Sir Rod also has a house in Beverly Hills that’s estimated to be worth around £65m.

