Inside Robson Green’s love life: age-gap relationship; partner’s ‘very painful’ affair; counselling following divorce

Robson Green and partner Zoila Short

Robson Green, 61, has been in a relationship with partner Zoila Short, who is roughly around 50 years old, since 2016. The pair met at a Newcastle gym while she was still married, and she later left her vicar husband to be with him.

Zoila, a mother of two, now lives with Robson in Northumberland, and the couple made their relationship public in 2018, a storyline that wouldn’t feel out of place in Grantchester.

At the time, Zoila was married to the Reverend Geoffrey Short, vicar of the North Tyneside village of Wideopen, and had previously worked as a Sunday School teacher. After she left him for Robson, Rev Short spoke openly about the impact of the affair, telling the Mirror it left him questioning his faith following the end of their 16-year marriage.

He recalled Zoila telling him: “I’m leaving you for Robson Green,” adding that he felt “anger and amazement” and described the situation as “very painful” and “completely out of the blue.” While admitting there was “a lot of anger towards Green,” he said: “As a Christian, I have to forgive.”

Robson also said the affair became the talk of the community, joking bitterly that Robson was “practically haunting” him due to his constant presence on television, adding: “He’s on Grantchester, Northumberland Tales, it’s horrible.”

Robson and partner Zoila have been together since 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Zoila keeps Robson young

Despite a 10-year age gap, Robson has insisted it has only impacted his relationship with Zoila for the better.

In fact, in a 2020 interview with the Mirror, Robson credited his girlfriend for keeping him young. He also revealed she enjoys fishing like him.

He said: “When we have time, Zoila and I will put on our waders and cast a line for trout or salmon. She’s amazing. She was brought up fishing and really knows how to cook it too.”

Robson ‘cheated’ on first wife Alison Oglivie

Robson Green’s first wife was Alison Ogilvie, an occupational therapist. The couple married in 1991 and divorced eight years later in 1999, reportedly following Robson’s affair.

However, his alleged cheating not only brought his first marriage to an end but also dented his previously wholesome image. Reports first emerged of a relationship with Jenni White, an extra on Soldier Soldier, followed by public relations executive Pam Sharrock, who later spoke publicly about a four-year affair with the actor.

Following his eight-year marriage, Robson told Sunday People in 2001 that he sought counselling. “I saw this incredible therapist who allowed me to talk things through,” he said. “I came away with genuine peace of mind.”

Robson shares a so with second wife Vanya (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Robson started a family with second wife Vanya Seager

Robon then later married former Page 3 model Vanya Seager, who was originally from Hong Kong. They met in 1995 while Vanya was working as a PA for Simon Cowell and Robson was recording Unchained Melody.

The couple married in 2001 at Cliveden House in Buckinghamshire, after the birth of their son, Taylor Seager-Green, in 2000.

While speaking to Sunday People, Robson admitted he didn’t realise how difficult it would be to take care of a child.

“When Taylor was first born, l was still working, so Vanya was the principal carer. I’d come home from a film set and she’d hand me Taylor, then she’d pass out, and I’d wonder what all the fuss was about. I just hadn’t realised the amount of energy that bringing up a child takes out of you – until my time off,” he said.

In October 2011, Robson and Vanya announced they had split, saying the marriage had “irretrievably broken down,” and divorced later that year.

