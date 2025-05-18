Robert Rinder on disastrous dating experience with Fleabag’s Hot Priest: ‘He never spoke to me again’

Rob Rinder previously recalled an awkward dating experience with Fleabag star Andrew Scott.

The TV presenter, 46, was married to Seth Cumming for five years. Rob – who is on Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby today (May 18) – tied the knot with Seth in 2013, with actor Benedict Cumberbatch officiating the ceremony.

However, the pair ended up divorcing in 2018 after 11 years together.

But it seems according to Rob Rinder, dating as a single man hasn’t exactly been plain sailing for him…

Rob recalled an awkward moment with a huge A-list actor (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder on his dating fails

In an interview from 2019, GMB star Rob opened up about his dating experiences.

Talking to The Standard, he described himself as “David Brent with an ASBO” when it comes to making conversation on a date.

I fancied him as much as the rest of the nation, and the world.

He then went on to recall one instance that involved Fleabag star Andrew Scott – but it didn’t end well..

“In the height of Fleabag fever, I met Andrew Scott at the BAFTAs. Of course, I fancied him as much as the rest of the nation, and the world,” Robert said.

Rob managed to get Andrew’s number (Credit: YouTube)

Andrew ‘never spoke to Rob again’

However, it appears Rob might have got a tad too excited as Andrew ended up ‘never speaking to him again’.

The presenter explained: “I managed to coax his number out of him and even sent a few reasonable texts, but within a few hours I had inexplicably invited him to visit Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.

“Before you ask, I don’t know why either. He never spoke to me again, of course.”

Rob’s rare comment about ill-fated marriage

Earlier this year, Rob made a rare remark about his marriage to ex-husband Seth.

The subject of Rob’s ill-fated marriage came up during a chat with Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph on GMB.

Lesley and Rob have worked together on three different pantos over the past few years.

“You are my Valentine,” Rob gushed.

“I have never cooked for anyone else,” he then continued.

“Not even – well, it’s probably part of the reason why the marriage didn’t work out – I didn’t even cook for him, but I cooked for you!” Rob then went on to say.

