Good Morning Britain’s Rob Rinder asks Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter if she really ‘has no shame’ in TV grilling

GMB viewers hailed co-host Rob Rinder today (Friday March 7) for his “forensic” grilling of Captain Sir Tom Moore‘s daughter, leaving her ‘squirming’.

Hannah Ingram-Moore appeared on the ITV programme earlier this morning to promote her new self-published book Grief.

But following Rob‘s skewering – during which he asked Hannah whether she ‘has no shame’ – viewers seemed more interested in the Judge Rinder star appearing more regularly on Good Morning Britain rather than picking up a copy of the book.

Captain Tom Moore died in 2021, having become famous for his lockdown fundraising exploits in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder asks Hannah Ingram-Moore about ‘shame’

Hannah appeared uncomfortable throughout the segment, one of her first TV interviews since the Charity Commission found she and her husband Colin had ‘misled’ the public over the charity set up in her father’s name.

“People may say the thing about Hannah Ingram-Moore is that she has no shame. Do you?” Rob asked the 54-year-old.

She replied: “When I look back at the last five years we know that we own the truth. And what I can’t do is sit here and persuade everyone to believe our reality.”

She added: “There was no wilful mismanagement. No will to do anything but support the legacy.”

Rob Rinder looks unimpressed on GMB today as he questions Hannah Ingram-Moore (Credit: ITV)

Captain Sir Tom was knighted by the Queen for his 2020 charity efforts, with £39 million raised for the NHS as walked 100 laps around his garden aged 99.

Since his death in February 2021, Hannah has been engulfed in controversy concerning proceeds from a book deal, her role as interim CEO of the Captain Tom Foundation, and the erection of a spa.

And at one point during today’s appearance, Rob pondered whether Hannah had considered “it might be time for you to go and quietly reflect.”

‘People feel betrayed because they feel like he was betrayed in some way…What is the truth?’ Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah is questioned by @robbierinder and @kategarraway after the Charity Commission found she and her husband personally benefited from charitable… pic.twitter.com/XrLTGJTIst — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 7, 2025

How GMB viewers reacted today

Reacting on X, many commenters felt Rob handled the interview excellently – and should co-host the ITV breakfast show more regularly.

“Wow, well done Rob Rinder. A brilliant interview from you and Kate,” one admirer typed. Additionally, they said: “GMB should offer Rob far more regular days, he never undertakes an interview without forensic level research beforehand and never shows any bias.”

Hannah Ingram-Moore squirms on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

“Rob Rinder was the perfect person to interview her. To see her squirm in her seat don’t know how she looks at herself in the mirror every day,” wrote a second.

Furthermore, someone else added: “Rob Rinder needs to be permanent on GMB. He is far better than any one of the other daily presenters.”

Meanwhile a fourth viewer chipped in: “Fantastic work Rob Rinder, taking no prisoners today. Well done, you need to be on every day!”

Read more: From home spa outrage to £145k business losses: Everything that’s happened with Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter after his death

