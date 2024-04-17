Ricky Hatton wishes ‘gorgeous’ Claire Sweeney happy birthday in first public message after romance ‘confirmed’

Ricky Hatton has broken his silence following rumours he’s in a relationship with actress Claire Sweeney.

Earlier this month, a source claimed the pair had been dating “for weeks” after hitting it off after the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice wrapped. Ricky and Claire both appeared on the series – which was won by Ryan Thomas.

Now, Ricky has publicly addressed his new woman by sharing a slew of adorable loved-up snaps of the pair together.

Claire is reportedly dating Ricky (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Hatton breaks silence on Claire Sweeney romance

Claire and Ricky met on Dancing On Ice earlier this year, with Ricky being the first celebrity eliminated. And despite not winning the show, it seems the couple walked away from the ice rink having become more than just good pals.

Earlier this month, Claire and Ricky enjoyed a number of nights out together in Manchester. In pictures obtained by The Sun, Claire and Ricky were seen with their arms around each other, looking rather cosy. Reports then claimed that “things had become serious” rather quickly for the pair.

Now, Ricky has finally opened up about his reported romance with Claire – and gushed over the Coronation Street star.

Ricky met Claire on Dancing On Ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ricky Hatton gushes over ‘gorgeous’ Claire Sweeney

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday (April 17) Ricky uploaded two sweet photos – which look to have been taken at the DOI studios – as Claire celebrated her 53rd birthday.

Have the best day gorgeous.

Posing next to each other, Ricky and Claire looked happier than ever. In the caption, Ricky said: “Happy birthday Claire. Have the best day gorgeous. Lots of love. Ricky. xxx @claire.sweeney.”

The post didn’t go unnoticed from Claire, who quickly replied: “Thank you darling.” She also posted a series of red love hearts on the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Hatton MBE (@rickyhitmanhatton)

‘The chemistry was electric’

After Ricky and Claire were spotted out on a numerous nights out together this month, a source told The Mirror: “The chemistry was electric. Ricky went out of the show early on but he contacted her afterwards and let’s say he started wooing her. They’ve been out on several dates. Saturday was just one in a long line of them. They’ve been seeing each other quite a bit. He is completely besotted.

“It seems like an unlikely match but he’s always had a way with women. They fall for his personality, and Claire has. He knows her number one priority is her son so they are being very careful. Let’s watch this space.”

