Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton ready to take relationship ‘to the next level’ by enjoying summer getaway

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton are reportedly ready to take a huge step in their blossoming relationship.

At the weekend, Claire and Ricky enjoyed a number of nights out together in Manchester. It was then claimed by a source that the pair hit it off after the 2024 series of DOI wrapped and have now been dating “for weeks”.

Now, it’s been reported that “things have become serious” rather quickly for Claire and Ricky.

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton ‘dating’

Claire and Ricky met on Dancing On Ice earlier this year, with Ricky being the first celebrity eliminated. And despite not winning the show, it seems the couple walked away from the ice rink having become more than just good pals.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Claire and Ricky were seen at the weekend with their arms around each other, looking rather cosy. Now, a source has claimed that Claire and Ricky are getting ready to take the next step in their fresh romance.

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton ‘to take relationship to next level’

Speaking to MailOnline, an insider alleged how Claire thinks Ricky is “one of the funniest people” she’s ever met.

Things have become serious quite quickly.

Talking about their romance, the source said: “Things have become serious quite quickly and they are just really enjoying each other’s company and seeing how things develop from here…”

And it seems a summer getaway is on the cards for the pair. The insider added: “They are also discussing possibly going on holiday together to Tenerife in the summer which will see their relationship go to the next level.”

Claire and Ricky’s date nights

Over the weekend the couple were also seen with friends at the Hot Water Comedy Club. Ricky shared images of them enjoying some drinks together as Claire looked stylish in a denim jumpsuit.

Two days before, a pub called The Crown Heaton Moor in Stockport shared an image of them with friends. On his Instagram Stories on Sunday Ricky posted a video of Claire. She wore black trousers and a top while singing along to a performer in a pub.

