Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton are said to be “besotted” with each other after being pictured looking cosy on a string of nights out in Manchester.

The pair met on Dancing On Ice earlier this year, with Ricky being the first celebrity eliminated.

However, love appears to have blossomed for them four weeks after they were reunited at the series finale.

Claire Sweeney enjoyed a fun-filled weekend in Manchester (Credit: Splash News)

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton enjoy string of nights out

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Claire and Ricky can be seen with their arms around each other during the night out in Manchester. It was one of a number of nights out they enjoyed together over the weekend.

On Saturday night (April 6), Claire was seen in a black patterned dress and high heels as she enjoyed a night out with Ricky and some friends.

He wore ripped jeans and trainers and a velvet jacket that was later seen draped over a chilly Claire’s shoulders. He was seen carrying two champagne bottles as the group went from pub to pub.

He contacted her afterwards and let’s say he started wooing her.

The pictures show the pair looking happy and carefree as they enjoyed each other’s company alongside mutual pals. The paper also reported that they were seen wandering in the direction of Ricky’s home around midnight.

‘Chemistry is electric’

According to a source, the pair hit it off after the 2024 series of DOI wrapped and have now been dating “for weeks”.

They told The Mirror: “The chemistry was electric. Ricky went out of the show early on but he contacted her afterwards and let’s say he started wooing her. They’ve been out on several dates. Saturday was just one in a long line of them. They’ve been seeing each other quite a bit. He is completely besotted.

“It seems like an unlikely match but he’s always had a way with women. They fall for his personality, and Claire has. He knows her number one priority is her son so they are being very careful. Let’s watch this space.”

Meanwhile, an inside told The Sun: “They became friends on Dancing On Ice and really hit it off. It’s since become romantic and they’ve enjoyed a few dates. It’s early days but they’ve got a spark and have been having a great time.”

Ricky Hatton split from his girlfriend at the start of the year (Credit: Splash News)

From comedy club to a number of pubs

Over the weekend the couple were also seen with friends at the Hot Water Comedy Club. Ricky shared images of them enjoying some drinks together as Claire looked stylish in a denim jumpsuit.

Two days before that a pub called The Crown Heaton Moor in Stockport shared an image of them on another night out with a group of friends.

On his Instagram Stories on Sunday Ricky posted a video of Claire – wearing black trousers and a top – singing along to a performer in a pub.

Claire and Ricky single and ready to mingle

The pair were both single when they hit it off.

Ricky revealed he was single after splitting from his Playboy model girlfriend Chelsea Claire in January. It came weeks after starting his training for Dancing On Ice.

Claire, meanwhile, has a son, Jaxon, with Daniel Reilly. However, they split in 2017.

Ricky posted a video of Claire having fun to his social media (Credit: Instagram)

Commenting on Twitter, one fan of the rumoured couple said: “Interesting pairing! Sometimes unexpected connections can lead to the most beautiful friendships.”

“Both single and free, good luck to them,” said another. “I think they look great together,” a third then said.

ED! has contacted reps for Claire and Ricky for comment on the romance rumours.

