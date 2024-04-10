Inside Claire Sweeney’s love life before Ricky Hatton: From ‘no luck’ on celeb dating app to getting ‘chatted up’ by US President

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton are reportedly smitten at the moment – but her love life hasn’t always been a walk in the park…

The pair met on Dancing On Ice earlier this year, with Ricky being the first celebrity eliminated. And despite not winning the show, it seems the couple walked away from the ice rink having become more than just good pals.

At the weekend, Claire and Ricky enjoyed a number of nights out together in Manchester. In pictures obtained by The Sun, Claire and Ricky can be seen with their arms around each other, looking rather cosy.

However, before she started dating Ricky, Claire had a rather rocky love life. But when did she end things with her baby father? And why did Bill Clinton chat her up? Here’s a look inside Claire Sweeney’s love life.

The actress was in a long-term romance with Tony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claire Sweeney: Star’s love life before Ricky Hatton

Back in the 2000s, Claire had a six-year romance with businessman Tony Hibbard. The pair are said to have met after being introduced by Sweeney’s neighbour.

Gushing over her beau at the time, in a past interview, Claire revealed: “I knew pretty quickly after meeting him that he was important.” Things went from strength to strength and eventually moved in with each other in a home in central London.

Sadly, the relationship ended in 2007. Pals at the time claimed the couple decided to call it quits following a series of rows.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: “It’s been really hard for them both, but it’s for the best. They’ve tried to make things work, but just need some space from each other.”

The Corrie star claimed Bill ‘chatted her up’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claire Sweeney ‘chatted up’ by Bill Clinton

Claire has no doubt rubbed shoulders with a slew of famous faces. But it turns out she was once chatted up by former US President Bill Clinton.

According to Claire, the interaction happened when she attended a fancy dress party in Russia hosted by Sir Cliff Richard.

Recalling the conversation, she said: “Clinton came over and started chatting me up. I thought, you dirty dog. His bodyguard then came over and said: ‘Mr President, we need to go.'”

Claire then asked him: “You don’t want to go, do you?” To which he said: “How can you tell?”

Claire added: “I said: ‘Because your left leg is dancing.'” Bill then reportedly quipped back with: “My middle leg will be dancing soon!”

She shares a son with Daniel (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claire Sweeney had on-and-off romance with baby daddy Daniel

After her split from Tony, Claire started dating Daniel Reilly. The pair got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2012 but split in April 2014.

However, just weeks later Claire found out she was pregnant. The pair decided to rekindle their romance shortly after. Speaking to OK! at the time, Claire said: “We’re together all the time now. The priority is the baby and Daniel is here supporting me and he is fantastic. Daniel has been living with me and looking after me. He’s been so lovely.”

Claire gave birth to their son, Jaxon, in September 2014. But just a few months later, it was confirmed they had ended things for a second time.

She shared a statement at the time which read: It read: “Whilst we have decided not to remain together we are committed to bringing up our wonderful son. And making sure we are great parents and supporting each other to achieve that.”

Claire Sweeney on dating app struggles before Ricky Hatton

Following her split from Daniel, it was believed Claire remained single for a few years. But last year, she shared how she was “open” for a new romance but was very “busy”.

Claire joined Corrie in 2023 playing Cassie Plummer. Speaking to OK! she said: “If I met someone amazing then that would be lovely but it’s out of my hands.”

What’s more, Claire then shared how she’s used celebrity dating app Raya – but she didn’t have much luck on there.

“I tried Raya but it wasn’t really for me. I like to meet people and talk to people,” she revealed.

“Sometimes you see someone and you don’t think you’re going to be attracted to them but then they make you laugh or they have a fabulous brain and there is that connection! I prefer that organic, old-school magic.”

Claire’s romance with Ricky Hatton

And it seems she may have found that with Ricky.

According to a source, the pair hit it off after the 2024 series of DOI wrapped and have now been dating “for weeks”.

They told The Mirror: “The chemistry was electric. Ricky went out of the show early on but he contacted her afterwards and let’s say he started wooing her. They’ve been out on several dates. Saturday was just one in a long line of them. They’ve been seeing each other quite a bit. He is completely besotted.

“It seems like an unlikely match but he’s always had a way with women. They fall for his personality, and Claire has. He knows her number one priority is her son so they are being very careful. Let’s watch this space.”

