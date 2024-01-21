Dancing On Ice 2024 star Claire Sweeney in profile: Strictly stint, ‘£1m’ net worth, ‘upsetting’ miscarriages ordeal

Claire Sweeney is among the second group of Dancing On Ice contestants to take part in the 2024 series.

The Coronation Street star is paired up with pro skater Colin Grafton for the ITV celebrity reality show. Claire isn’t currently considered one of the bookies picks to win the series. But the Brookside actress will no doubt put her best skating foot forward, having already shrugged off taking “a really hard fall” during practice.

Ahead of her DOI debut, telly fave Claire, 52, has opened up about the nerve-wracking moment skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean observed her on the ice rink for the first time.

Recovering from her nasty tumble, Claire explained to ITV: “I got back up and I thought the main thing here is to carry on, to keep my confidence. If I can carry on, that will be a big achievement for me.”

Claire did so, continuing her rehearsals for another half an hour. However, she had a shock once her practice under the watchful eye of the Olympic legends was over.

She recalled: “I get in the dressing room and I’m hyperventilating and then I catch myself in the mirror and my leggings are ripped from the top of my bum to the bottom! I’d been skating around with my bum hanging out! Literally my bum hanging out.” Whoops!

Dancing On Ice 2024: Claire Sweeney profile

Claire Sweeney on Brookside

Liverpudlian entertainer Claire’s first major TV role came in Channel 4 soap Brookside. She played Lindsey Corkhill from 1991, with her role growing from 1995 onwards until Brookside ended in 2003.

Lindsey was the daughter of the soap’s pivotal Jimmy and Jackie Corkhill characters. She could be a bit superior when it came to her friends and neighbours. But Lindsey’s husband Gary was a drug dealer, and memorable storylines involving Claire’s character included her being caught up with a crime gang, drug smuggling, and her love affairs with Mike Dixon, Peter Phelan, and Barry Grant.

When was Claire Sweeney on Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing?

Claire finished in second place, behind Jack Dee, in the first-ever series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2001. Fellow CBB housemates included Vanessa Feltz, Anthea Turner, Chris Eubank, and Keith Duffy.

Her West End career also flourished that year as she played Roxie Hart in Chicago. Claire has also subsequently starred in stage productions of Guys and Dolls, Tell Me on a Sunday, Educating Rita and Legally Blonde. She also released an album called Claire which reached number 15 in the charts.

But amid other telly appearances hosting the likes of 60 Minute Makeover and Loose Women, Claire took part in the first series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004.

She danced with pro John Byrnes. But despite placing second out of five couples for their Samba in week 5, Claire and John became the fourth couple to be eliminated from the BBC One dance contest.

Is Claire Sweeney married? Does she have a husband, partner, or boyfriend?

Claire Sweeney is not married. She was previously in a relationship with businessman Tony Hibbard between 2001 and 2007.

Claire was also reportedly engaged to Daniel Reilly. However, they are believed to separated in 2014 – weeks before Claire, then 43, discovered she was pregnant.

Their son Jaxon was born in September 2014. In the weeks following his caesarean section arrival into the world, Claire said at the time: “My baby is beautiful and has me awake every hour breast feeding.”

Claire Sweeney on having children

Claire has previously opened up about undergoing fertility treatment before Jaxon was born. She has indicated she suffered two miscarriages.

She told reporters ahead of Jaxon’s birth: “Finding out I was pregnant was a gorgeous shock — it truly shows that God works in mysterious ways and I think it was just meant to be.

“As every woman knows, miscarriages are terribly upsetting. Mine were reasonably early and I can only imagine how hard it is for women who have them late on.”

Claire added: “I stayed really philosophical and open-minded about it and felt fate would play a part. I had a friend who got pregnant at 46, and I knew it could happen and it did. Although there are reports that I had IVF, I didn’t, I just conceived naturally.”

And more recently, Claire has suggested playing Cassie and Corrie has given her family “stability”.

She told the Liverpool Echo last June: “I’m a single mum and my decisions are not only based on the love of what I do but they’re based on stability for me and my son. I’m 52 years of age now. Not only is it the best soap, and not only is she a wonderful part but having stability for a while just comes at the right time as well.

“Not touring in a musical in a different place every week. I get to have my full weekends with my boy now, which is lovely.”

What is Claire Sweeney’s net worth?

Claire Sweeney will debut on the Dancing On Ice 2024 rink in week 2’s show, on ITV1 and ITVX, on Sunday January 21 at 6.30pm.

