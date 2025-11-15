Richard Madeley previously opened up about a row he had with wife Judy Finnigan that ended with her ‘not speaking to him for two days’.

The showbiz couple first crossed paths way back in the 1980s when working as reporters for ITV. And from that moment, it’s fair to say there was an undeniable spark between them.

Fast forward to now, and Richard – who is on Celebrity Catchphrase today (November 15) – and Judy have been married for 38 years. They also share two children and five grandchildren. Meanwhile, Judy has twins with her ex-husband, David Henshaw.

But like most relationships, Richard and Judy have had their fair share of rows…

The pair have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard and Judy’s row on holiday

Back in 2021, Richard returned to Good Morning Britain following his summer break with Judy. His co-host Susanna Reid asked if he “had a nice summer”.

As Metro reports Richard replied: “With certain qualifications. It didn’t get off to the best of starts.”

He then explained: “Judy and I drove to France and I was responsible for packing the car because I drive the car then I pack the car. But that meant being responsible for packing everyone’s clothes.

“Judy said to me the morning that we left: ‘There are two sets of clothes on hangers, one there on the left, one there on the right, you pack them both.’ I said sure.”

Richard recalled a row he had with Judy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Judy ‘didn’t speak to Richard for two days’

However, things took an awkward turn when Richard and Judy arrived on their holiday.

He shared: “We get to France and Judy says: ‘Where’s that jacket I wanted to change into? Where’s that skirt?’ I left half of her clothes in London. Half of them. She bought them especially.”

Susanna was left stunned by Richard’s blunder and he then admitted: “I think I would have been in less trouble if I’d had an affair.”

Nonetheless, Richard revealed he learned his lessons. “You just don’t leave your wife’s summer clothes. She bought them especially for France. So anyway, thank God for Fedex.”

He added: “She basically didn’t speak to me for the first two days.”

Watch Richard on Celebrity Catchphrase on Saturday (November 15) at 7:00pm on ITV1.

