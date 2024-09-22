Judy Finnigan’s creepy three-word introduction when she first met husband Richard Madeley

Judy Finnigan previously shared the rather eyebrow-raising comment she made when she first met husband Richard Madeley, 68.

The showbiz couple first crossed paths way back in the 1980s when working as reporters for ITV. And from that moment, it’s fair to say there was an undeniable spark between them.

Fast forward to now, and the pair – who are hosting Richard and Judy: Our Best Bits – In Our Own Words today (September 22) – have been married for 38 years. They also share two children and five grandchildren. Meanwhile, Judy has twins with her ex-husband, David Henshaw.

And back in 2012, former This Morning star Judy, 76, recalled first meeting her future husband.

Judy Finnigan on meeting Richard Madeley

Speaking to The Guardian in 2012, Judy opened up about the early days of her romance with Richard – who is eight years younger than her.

“Richard and I met at Granada Television in Manchester when I was 34,” she shared. The TV presenter went on to recall a “system” that happened when a new starter joined the newsroom.

Judy’s three-word comment to Richard

She explained: “There was a system that when a new person came into the newsroom someone was appointed to be his mother or father, to show them around.”

And as if by fate, Judy had to look after Richard. She said: “He was assigned to me, so I went up to him, tapped his shoulder and said: ‘I’m your mummy.'”

She then gushed about her onscreen relationship with Richard. Judy said the relationship they shared with viewers was “very true to us and I think I revealed much more about myself than if I had been working with someone else”.

Richard Madeley ‘helped’ Judy Finnigan through her illness

TV’s beloved husband and wife duo have lived life in front of the cameras, but it’s not always been easy behind the scenes. Judy previously revealed that she suffered from postnatal depression after the birth of their daughter, Chloe Madeley.

“I had very bad postnatal depression after my daughter Chloe was born,” she told OK!.

“I had no idea what was wrong with me and having it made me realise that I am prone to depression. But I suffer more from anxiety.”

However, Judy managed to get through the traumatic period thanks to her husband, Richard. She revealed that the GMB host helped her through with his “talent for happiness.”

Richard and Judy: Our Best Bits – In Our Own Words airs on Sunday (September 22) at 4pm on Channel 5.

