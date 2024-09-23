Richard Madeley was left emotional after discussing the death of Sir Terry Wogan, admitting he “didn’t see it coming.”

The TV presenter, 68, was back on screens on Sunday (September 22) for a repeat of Channel 5’s Richard and Judy: Our Best Bits – In Our Own Words.

Things took an emotional turn though, when he started discussing Sir Terry Wogan’s death, and having to take over his radio show at the time.

Richard opened up about the death of Terry Wogan (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on Sir Terry Wogan’s death

Legendary presenter Sir Terry Wogan died in 2016 aged 77. This was something Richard admitted: “None of us saw this coming.”

Following the news of Terry’s death, at the time, Richard took over his show on BBC Radio 2. Talking about that day on Richard and Judy: Our Best Bits – In Our Own Words, he said: “It was all very emotional.

“It went fine, and the guests spoke beautifully, so I didn’t have to do much, thankfully.”

Richard had to take over Terry’s radio show after his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard emotional as Judy steps in

Richard went on: “Going off air, I was looking through the glass into the gallery. It was full of Radio 2 staff presenters, the head of the station, producers. It was full of them, all watching in silence.”

He continued: “I just remember thinking, ‘I don’t think I let Terry down there’.” However, overcome with emotion Richard had to stop speaking to fight back the tears. Wife Judy then chimed in: “You did very well.”

Judy had to step in and comfort Richard (Credit: ITV)

Richard and Judy reveal career regret

Elsewhere in the documentary, Richard and Judy opened up about the “biggest regret of their entire career.”

Back in 1996, Richard and Judy were the first people to interview former American football star OJ Simpson following his murder trial that year.

Talking about the interview, Judy confirmed she was not a fan of how it all went down. She said: “It was the biggest regret of my entire career because it made us look stupid.”

