Judy Finnigan previously revealed the “biggest regret” of her entire career – with husband Richard Madeley agreeing with her.

The TV star shot to fame alongside husband Richard Madeley – with the pair famous for fronting This Morning from 1988 to 2001. And over the years, the showbiz couple have interviewed several celebs.

But an interview from more than two decades ago has left a rather bitter taste in both Richard and Judy’s mouths. So much so, that they have dubbed it as their “biggest regret”.

The pair have interviewed a slew of celebs over the years (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan on career regret

Back in 1996, Richard and Judy were the first people to interview former American football star OJ Simpson following his murder trial that year.

Their interview was for a new ITV show at the time called Tonight with Richard and Judy.

Talking about it on Richard and Judy: Our Best Bits – In Our Own Words – which is back on screens tonight (September 22) – Judy confirmed she was not a fan of how it all went down. She said: “It was the biggest regret of my entire career because it made us look stupid.”

Richard and Judy interviewed OJ Simpson (Credit: YouTube)

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan interviewed OJ Simpson

“One of the producers had got the interview with OJ Simpson. It was huge, the first interview he had given,” Judy recalled.

She added: “ITV insisted because it was the first show and we were setting out, we had to have more than one item on it. We had to have Neil Diamond.”

Richard then added: “We wanted to do the full show with OJ Simpson, as did our production team. And in the middle of the afternoon of the day of transmission we get an order from the then boss of ITV.

“He decided it was just too much to give a controversial figure like OJ Simpson half an hour of ITV air time, and he insisted that we do two interviews in the show, another one with Neil Diamond.”

The pair have looked back with horror at their interview (Credit: YouTube)

‘We should have stood our ground’

Richard went on: “Now I have to say that to me today, I would have said, then we’re not doing the show. Because it’s impossible to do OJ Simpson at that stage in 12 minutes, which is what we ended up with, 12 minutes.

“It’s ridiculous, and we should have refused to do the show. We should have stood our ground.”

The legendary presenter continued: “But it was the first of a new series. There’s a lot riding on it. We had a big team, so we very, very reluctantly agreed.”

Richard and Judy ‘slaughtered’ for interview

Recalling the interview, Richard shared he thought the interview was “going well” and recounted OJ “wobbling a bit” with “beads of sweat on his top lip”.

Unfortunately though, the couple received huge backlash for the chat. Richard said: “We were slaughtered for it weren’t we, the next day. Absolutely slaughtered for it.

“It is the biggest professional regret of my entire career because it made us look stupid. Going to a commercial break and coming back with a singer.”

Richard and Judy: Our Best Bits – In Our Own Words airs on Sunday (September 22) at 4pm on Channel 5.

Read more: Richard Madeley hints he’s ‘coming to a stop’ in TV career following illness

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.