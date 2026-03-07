Reverend Richard Coles – whose show, Catching up with the Royals, airs today (Saturday, March 7)- once opened up about a present he got for himself to help him lose weight.

The so-called “present” came after he admitted to consuming 5,000 calories a day back in 2024…

Richard opened up about his diet (Credit: ITV)

Rev Richard Coles’ 5,000 calories a day confession

Before heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle back in 2024, Richard admitted to consuming 5,000 calories a day on a cruise to prepare himself for surviving on rice and beans Down Under.

“My run-up to the show was going on a cruise. I would like to say that I’ve been lowering my calorie intake to prepare for that, but that’s not worked out,” he told the MailOnline.

“I’ve been on a 5,000 calories a day sort of diet. So I think I’m already fatter since my measurements the day before yesterday, and will be for the next set of measurements,” he then continued.

“I tried to [diet], and I thought I should because I imagine the body will notice going from 5000 calories a day to 500 calories a day, but it’s good, and I will lose a bit of weight.”

Richard started taking weight loss jabs last year (Credit: Splash News)

Richard’s weight loss jab admission

A few months later, in June 2025, Richard admitted he’d started taking weight loss jabs. He revealed a key reason behind losing weight was due to a warning from his doctor.

“I was just getting older and fatter — which you do — and my doctor said, ‘You need to think about your weight, because you might be getting pre-diabetic’,” he explained to Ranvir Singh on Lorraine.

“With all the touring — hotel breakfasts, midnight kebabs, which aren’t compulsory but very hard to resist — I needed something to help. The jabs just take the edge off your appetite in a gentle and manageable way,” he then continued.

Richard Coles on ‘manageable’ effects of jabs

The star then joked that his neighbours had been “nagging” him to start taking them. “I think they get 15 percent off if they sign someone up — I’m not sure!” he quipped.

When asked if he’d suffered any side effects from the jabs, he said: “Not ones I really want to go into — but all manageable. It was a bit of an adjustment, but it doesn’t interfere with my life. I just eat less, and that works for me.”

Richard spoke of the effects of the jabs (Credit: ITV)

Weight loss jabs as a ‘birthday present’

In an interview with The Independent last summer, Richard revealed he’d got the jabs for himself as a birthday present.

Explaning his decision, he said: “I’m too fat and I want to lose some weight – it’s affecting my health I think.

“I could do it the regular way but realistically, if I’m very busy I need all the help I can get!”

He also spoke about the effects of the jab. “My stomach feels a bit different, not unpleasantly, weirdly low in appetite. It seems to be diminished.”

Continuing, he said, “I just don’t want to get dependent on something just to keep health-threatening weight off. I want to get down to a reasonable weight and then maintain it without the assistance of pharmacy. I want to lose two stone.”

He then added: “I’d love to tell you that I take to the hills, with a bounce in my stride and I cycle for 150 miles a week, but I don’t.”

Catching Up With the Royals with Rev Richard Coles and Emily Andrews airs today (Saturday, March 7) from 1.35pm on Channel 5 and My5.

