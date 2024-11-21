Reverend Richard Coles has admitted to a unique preparation strategy for his upcoming stint on I’m a Celebrity – a 5,000-calorie-a-day diet. Crikey.

The 62-year-old will join the jungle as a late entrant on Thursday night alongside Love Island star Maura Higgins.

In an interview, Richard claimed that the high-calorie binge was his way of building reserves before taking on the jungle’s notoriously restrictive diet.

Reverend Richard Coles will be heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: SplashNews)

Richard Coles on I’m A Celebrity

Rather than slim down, as some contestants do before entering the jungle, Richard took a different approach.

“My run-up to the show was going on a cruise,” Richard admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail. “I would like to say that I’ve been lowering my calorie intake to prepare for that, but that’s not worked out.

“I’ve been on a 5,000 calories a day sort of diet. So I think I’m already fatter since my measurements the day before yesterday, and will be for the next set of measurements.”

Although his preparation might not be conventional, the former Communards musician sees a silver lining.

“I tried to [diet], and I thought I should because I imagine the body will notice going from 5000 calories a day to 500 calories a day, but it’s good, and I will lose a bit of weight,” he said with a laugh.

Richard previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews)

I’m A Celebrity new stars

Richard Coles will join an already star-studded camp that includes Coleen Rooney, Tulisa Contostavlos, and Barry McGuigan.

Reflecting on his competitive streak, he joked about his love of food. The Reverend quipped that as a vicar – he was banned from the buffet because he would “elbow old ladies out of the way to get to the pork pies”.

However, not everything about the jungle experience excites him.

Richard admitted he has a fear of heights, something he may need to confront during the Bushtucker trials.

As a vicar, Richard isn’t shy about his faith but said he won’t push it onto others. However, he admitted that he would likely ‘need it’ during the trials.

He’s also aware of the social pressures of being under constant surveillance in the jungle.

Despite not being a stranger to reality TV – he competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 – Richard admitted that he has “never” been in a situation where he has been under “constant scrutiny”.

Outside of the jungle, Richard has begun a new chapter in his personal life.

Six years after the death of his husband, David, from alcoholic liver poisoning in 2019, he confirmed last year that he had found love again. He found love with It’s A Sin actor Richard ‘Dickie’ Cant.

