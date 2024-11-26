Double tragedy for Rhod Gilbert after getting all clear from head and neck cancer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert got the all clear from cancer last October, but has just revealed that two people close to him recently died of the illness.

Back in 2022, Rhod was diagnosed with Stage 4 head and neck cancer. The 56-year-old comic had a long and hard battle before getting the all clear late last year.

Rhod Gilbert was told he was cancer-free but months later faced devastating double blow (Credit: BBC)

Rhod Gilbert’s double blow

But now, Rhod has revealed to The Mirror that just months after his good news, reality of the illness hit him again.

During an interval of a stand-up show he was doing, he got the news that his friend has passed away from terminal cancer.

Then, last week, Rhod also attended the funeral for another friend’s dad, who also died from the illness.

He said: “This week I’ve been to a funeral for my friend’s dad., who died of cancer. In the interval while on stage in Halifax, I found out that a friend of mine had died of cancer.”

I looked at my phone and read a text saying: ‘He’s gone.’

While Rhod confirmed he knew his friend had entered into end-of-life care and knew it was coming, the moment he found out hit him hard.

“I just happened to have come off stage during the interval. I looked at my phone and read a text saying: ‘He’s gone,'” Rhod explained.

Rhod Gilbert lost two people from cancer months after he got all clear (Credit: BBC)

Rhod Gilbert cancer battle explained

For a decade before he was diagnosed himself, Rhod was a fundraising patron for the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

During his battle with the illness, he went through surgery followed by many sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The comedian is heading on tour throughout this year and next, and even admitted his illness influenced some of the material for his show.

Rhod explained: “Grapefruit, partly is a nod to the tumour that was in my neck. And then partly the thing of when life you lemons make lemonade.”

At the time of his diagnosis, Rhod announced the news across social media, days after pausing his tour.

He made an emotional return to the screens hosting Stand Up To Cancer last November.

