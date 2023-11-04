SU2C on Channel 4: Rhod Gilbert makes comedy comeback after doctors told him cancer battle ‘could go either way’

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has made an emotional return to the stage following his recovery from cancer last night, hosting Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) on Channel 4 and revealing the extent of his fears as doctors told him “it could go either way”.

The star was diagnosed with neck, tonsils and tongue cancer in 2022, and was treated in Cardiff. He revealed earlier this year that he is on track to make a full recovery.

Last night (Friday, November 3), he hosted Stand Up To Cancer, joking about what he had been through in the past year.

SU2C on Channel 4: Rhod Gilbert makes triumphant return

“Tonight’s show is coming from you completely live, and although the prospect of dying on stage in front of millions of viewers is terrifying, for the last year I’ve been more scared of dying alone on a hospital floor in a pool of my own urine,” Rhod said as he opened his set.

When the audience reacted, he continued: “You don’t have to aww me! I’m alright about it, and you should be too. Being a live show, it can go either way – which are, incidentally, also the words my doctors used this time last year,” he joked.

“I’m here because for the last year I’ve had cancer and now I don’t! It was in my tonsils, neck and tongue.”

Fans of the comic reacted as he made his return to stand-up. One said: “It was so emotional to watch, but Rhod gives hope to all of us on cancer journeys.”

Adam Hills was also on the show and asked if he could give Rhod a hug: “Aww mate, I’m so glad you’re okay,” he said. “What a man Rhod Gilbert is,” said another. “Nothing but love for Rhod Gilbert,” said a third.

Rhod Gilbert shares cancer treatment in documentary

Prior to SU2C, Rhod shared his experience in the documentary Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In The Neck. Airing on October 30 on Channel 4, the programme followed the comedian throughout his ordeal, in a series of intimate video diaries.

Rhod said: “I was lying in bed on the Friday, with my treatment due to start the following Monday. I rang the team I knew – there was no broadcaster on board, it was all on spec – and I asked: ‘How would you fancy joining me on this journey?'”

Describing his decision to document his treatment, Rhod said: “It was partly for me. I’d cancelled all my TV work and tours, and I wanted to have something other than cancer in my diary.

“I knew I wouldn’t be well enough to go on stage or TV, but I thought I might be well enough to lie in bed and talk to a documentary team about how ill I was. I thought, it will give me something to do.”

