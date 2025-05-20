Inside Reuben Owen’s relationship with new girlfriend he ‘loves to pieces’

Reuben Owen is loved-up with his new girlfriend following his split from Sarah Dow – but who is his new partner?

The son of Amanda and Clive Owen, Reuben, 21, announced in May 2024 that he and Sarah had split. According to Reuben, Sarah “had kind of gone her own way”, but insisted that they were “still very good friends”.

One year later, and Reuben is now dating Jessica Ellwood, 21, – who makes an appearance on the second series of Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales.

Here, ED! is taking a look inside their romance.

Reuben Owen appears besotted with girlfriend Jessica (Credit: Instagram)

Reuben Owen on meeting new girlfriend

Reuben and Jessica went public with their romance back in November – six months after he revealed his split from Sarah.

Just like Reuben, Jess also comes from a farming background. The pair ended up meeting at a Young Farmers’ event.

“Jess is so happy and chilled out,” he told the Telegraph.

He added: “We met at a Young Farmers’ event, and it was the biggest stroke of luck.

“She’s not bothered by the filming, either, which is great; the telly thing brings a bit of money into the pot, which is useful.”

Reuben is proving to be quite the heart-throb after stepping into the spotlight on Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

Reuben Owen gushes over girlfriend Jessica

Reuben has also revealed how he and Jessica like to spend their spare time.

Talking to the Mirror, he gushed over Jessica’s skills, in particular her ability to handle a digger.

He said: “Last weekend we were felling trees. In terms of our hobbies, I think digging. Jess is very good on the digger. She’s better at driving a digger than I am milking cows.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reuben Owen (@reubenowen74)

Reuben ‘loves Jessica to pieces’

Since striking up a romance, Jessica had made several appearances on Reuben’s Instagram.

In April, he gave fans a look at the “recent adventures” he has enjoyed with Jessica.

“Some pictures of me and @jessica.ellwood1 on are recent adventures. It doesn’t matter what we are on with boats, cows, plant machinery, or sheep she can handle it. She keeps the job going, love her to pieces,” he wrote.

It seems Jessica has also got the seal of approval from Reuben’s mum, Amanda Owen.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess “liked” Reuben’s Instagram post confirming his new relationship in November.

The second series of Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales starts on Channel 5 tonight (May 20) at 8pm.

