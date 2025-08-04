Rebekah Vardy sparks confusion as she shares pic with ‘gorgeous’ newborn: ‘You kept that quiet – huge congratulations’

Rebekah Vardy got plenty of fans confused after she shared a snap of an adorable newborn baby over the weekend.

The TV personality is a proud mama to five children: Megan, Taylor, Sofia, Finley and Olivia. She shares Sofia, Finley and Olivia with husband, footballer Jamie Vardy, while Megan and Taylor are from a previous relationship.

However, this week, 43-year-old Rebekah sparked major confusion amongst fans after they thought she had welcomed a brand-new addition to the clan…

Rebekah Vardy shares sweet baby snap

On Saturday (August 2), Rebekah took to her Instagram and shared a series of snaps of a gorgeous newborn child. In one photo, she could be seen cuddling the bundle of joy.

Rebekah captioned the post: “Gorgeous boy.”

However, it’s fair to say fans were left confused, with several thinking the newborn belonged to Rebekah, when it is actually her friend’s.

“You kept that little man quiet Becky but huge congratulations, he is gorgeous,” said one person, while another added: “Congratulations to Mrs Vardy and @vardy7.”

A third then mused: “I’m sure this is her friend’s baby.. he is beautiful tho!” Another then claimed: “It’s not Becky’s. Beautiful boy.”

Rebekah and her family

Rebekah and hubby Jamie first met in 2014 and tied the knot two years later in 2016. Their first child Sofia was born in 2014, followed by Finley in 2017 and Olivia in 2019.

And late last year, Jamie revealed he hasn’t ruled out having more kids.

Talking to Hello!, when asked if he had any plans in the future to add to his family, Jamie said: “Possibly. Maybe another four-legged friend. Who knows what the future holds?”

Meanwhile, talking about the quality time he has with his family, Jamie gushed: “Spending time with my family is everything to me – as a parent there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing your kids happy, with a smile on their faces and a spring in their step.

“We love having the kids at home with us. And I love walking through the door from training to absolute mayhem with them all.”

