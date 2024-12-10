Rebekah Vardy has opened up about the sadness her kids experience every Christmas. And this year isn’t going to be any different.

The former I’m A Celebrity star was in the news a lot amid her nemesis Coleen Rooney’s jungle stint.

In fact, she was appointed as the columnist for the ITV show one paper, allowing her to publicly describe Coleen as “dull” and gush about one of her performances. Yes, you read it right!

As her focus has now shifted from I’m A Celebrity, the WAG is investing all her energy in making the holiday extra special for her children.

Rebekah Vardy shares her festive heartache

Rebekah shares three children with her husband Jamie Vardy. Aside from Olivia, four, Finlay, seven, and Sofia, 10, she’s also mother to Taylor, 14, and Megan, 19, from a previous relationship.

She was speaking to OK! Magazine about her plans for Christmas, when she revealed that her “kids are really sad” because their dad isn’t going to be around.

We go mad on decorations, but not on presents – that’s not what Christmas is about.

As football at Christmas is a very British tradition, Jamie will be away from home most of the holiday. “It’s really hard – and really hard for the kids, but at the end of the day, that’s his job and we’re so proud of him,” she said.

“Control the controllables, I always think. You just have to make do. We’ll have him for a couple of hours on Christmas Day but he won’t make it for Christmas dinner.”

As Rebekah revealed, Jamie will be training on Christmas Day before travelling up to Liverpool that night. He has a game on Boxing Day (December 26), so his family won’t see him until December 27.

Christmas plans

As Jamie is away for the holiday, Rebekah leaves no stone unturned to make the occasion memorable for her children.

Growing up as a Jehovah’s Witness, the WAG says she didn’t celebrate Christmas. So, now she ensures the festival is full of joy and celebrations.

“We go mad on decorations, but not on presents – that’s not what Christmas is about. It’s having the kids off school, and making memories and creating traditions that the kids will take into their lives when they have families, too,” she told the magazine.

No matter how extravagant the decorations are, her “kids are really sad” when their dad has to leave them on Christmas day. Of course, Jamie finds it harder to say goodbye because his wife stays home with the kids.

But Rebekah counts on her dad Carlos’ presence as he’ll be with her and her kids on Christmas to “lift everyone up and create absolute carnage”.

