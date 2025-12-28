Rebecca Adlington admits she’s ‘fearful’ amid her ‘hardest’ pregnancy after suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages

Rebecca Adlington has bravely opened up about this pregnancy being the “hardest” in a new post on Instagram.

The Olympic swimmer, 36, is pregnant after having suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages in recent years.

Rebecca Adlington admits she’s ‘fearful’ as she opens up about being pregnant

Rebecca, who announced her pregnancy back in September, shared a post on Instagram yesterday (Saturday, December 27) providing her followers with an update.

The star, who won two golds at the Olympics in 2008, shared a selfie, cradling her baby bump while out on a walk.

“This pregnancy has been completely different. Not many photos, no gender reveal, no baby shower. This isn’t because I’m not excited, it’s because I’m fearful. Anyone who’s had a rainbow pregnancy will likely understand,” she said.

“Mentally and emotionally, this has been my hardest pregnancy. After a counselling session with @petalscharity, I wanted to share a few things that have really helped me, in case they help someone else too,” she then continued.

“I’ve really tried hard recently to not compare. After loss, comparison can feel automatic. I was encouraged to focus on the differences between this pregnancy and our miscarriages, rather than the similarities,” she then said.

Rebecca is pregnant (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Rebecca supported

Continuing, she wrote: “We’ve given our little one a nickname, ours is Jellytot. It’s helped us stop comparing to Harper and allowed our family to start bonding with little one already too.

“It took me a long time to admit I’m struggling but learnt it’s ok to admit it’s hard. Being anxious and struggling doesn’t take away from how grateful I am to be pregnant, it just means I’m human.”

Rebecca’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with support.

“I’m 33 weeks pregnant with my triple rainbow baby, the anxiety is still there but we have to celebrate every kick we feel! I’ve never gotten this far before! So excited for you,” one fan said.

“You look so beautiful and you’re glowing – much love Becky,” another wrote.

“Sending you ALL the love, you brilliant girl,” a third gushed.

“Omg this is the most beautiful news. You look incredible and we’re so happy for you xx,” another added.

Rebecca suffered miscarriages in 2022 and 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Heartbreaking miscarriages

Back in 2015, Rebecca welcomed her first daughter, Summer, with her ex-husband, Harry Needs. In 2021, she had a son, Albie, with her now-husband, Andy Parsons.

In 2022, Rebecca announced she was pregnant. However, 12 weeks into the pregnancy, she suffered a miscarriage and underwent emergency surgery.

Just over a year later, in October 2023, Rebecca announced that she’d suffered another miscarriage, 20 weeks into the pregnancy.

“I don’t really have the words right now, but unfortunately, we went for our 20-week scan this week, and they discovered no heartbeat,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I gave birth to our angel, Harper, on Friday at 7pm. We held her and had time with her. We will forever love and remember her always.”

