Singer Ray J has shared the shocking news that he has been told he has months to live.

The One Wish hitmaker, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, was forced to leave the show at the time due to his health.

However, in more recent news, the American star has insisted he might not make it to 2027.

Ray J news: Singer hospitalised for pneumonia and chest pains

Earlier this month, the singer was hospitalised after contracting pneumonia and having chest pains. On Sunday, Ray J took to social media to give fans an update on his condition.

In the Instagram video, he expressed gratitude to his supporters for their thoughts and prayers throughout his recent health struggles.

“I want to thank everybody for praying for me,” he said. “I was in a hospital. My heart’s only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right.”

“My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me,” Ray J added.

‘I messed up’

However, in a video clip shared to social media yesterday (January 28), Ray J shared a more worrying update, expressing: “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.” He noted that doctors had told him he would not live for much longer.

Elsewhere, he expressed: “I [bleeped] my heart up on the right side, right here. It’s, like, black. It’s like done.”

He continued: “I [bleep]ed up. You know why? Because I think I thought I had more weight. I thought I was a big [bleep], so I could handle all the alcohol. I could handle all the Adderall. I could handle all the drugs. I could handle everything, but I couldn’t. My [bleep] [bleep]ed up. And it curbed my time here.”

Ray J explained that he was drinking “four or five bottles a day” and taking “10 Addies” at a time at the height of his drug and alcohol usage.

“I’m like, ‘Ain’t nothing happening to me? [Bleep] it. I’m indestructible,'” he said before issuing a warning to fans: “Joke’s on me. Take care of yourselves, y’all.”

