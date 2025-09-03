S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens has reportedly split from her Dancing On Ice partner Brendyn Hatfield.

The Don’t Stop Movin’ hitmaker, 47, first met the professional ice skater after competing on the ITV show in 2022. After the pair were eliminated third, their close friendship blossomed into a relationship that lasted three years.

Rachel and Brendyn met on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice partners Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield ‘split’

Before Brendyn, Rachel was previously married to actor Alex Bourne who she shares two children with — daughters Amelie, 14, and Minnie, 11. In 2022, they announced they were divorcing.

According to The Sun, Brendyn had a son in December 2022 with a TV executive linked with Dancing On Ice. Just months later, headlines suggested Rachel and Brendyn had begun dating.

In the latest news, however, sources claim Rachel and Brendyn Hatfield, 40, have drifted apart and are unable to reconcile their “blended family”.

“It is incredibly sad and a relatively recent thing. Both Rachel and Brendyn felt there was no way forward for them,” an insider told The Sun.

“Rachel recently took herself to Marbella with her two daughters to get some much-needed headspace, and Brendyn and his young son have now moved out of the family home into a flat,” they continued.

Rachel and Brendyn hope to remain friends (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Tensions between them got too much’

While the couple are said to “still have a lot of affection”, there are “no regrets” about splitting.

The source added: “It isn’t easy trying to make a blended family run seamlessly and in the end, tensions between Rachel and Brendyn got too much and they don’t ever want to row in front of their kids who remain their priority.”

After being in relationships over the past 20 years, the insider insisted Rachel “will doubtless be inundated with offers now she’s back on the market”.

They concluded: “It is heartbreaking but Rachel and Brendyn hope to maintain a friendship.”

ED! has contacted Rachel and Brendyn’s reps for comment.

Read more: Inside Rachel Stevens’ love life – cheating allegations, divorce ‘turmoil’ and Dancing on Ice partner romance

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.