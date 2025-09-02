Princess Andre has been urged ‘not to do it’ after revealing her plans for a major hair transformation.

The 18 year old is no stranger to keeping her thousands of fans updated on her everyday life. Recently, she appeared in her very own ITV reality show, The Princess Diaries, which also stars several of her famous family members.

However, this week, Princess was hit with backlash after she shared her plans to switch up her appearance.

Princess has opened up about her plans to switch things up (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre’s plans to change her look

Recently, Princess – whose parents are Katie Price and Peter Andre – took to her TikTok and shared a video of herself shopping with a pal for some items at Superdrug.

Bringing her followers along to the shop, Princess filmed herself testing the products before popping them into her basket.

But when she came across the huge selection of hair dyes, she told her fans her plans for a major hair transformation.

Fans beg ‘please don’t do it’

Showing off the different options, Princess said: “Well guys I am kind of thinking of you know, going pink,” before picking up a hot pink hair dye packet. She then said: “So I’m going to add that to the basket,” as she popped it in.

However, Princess’ plans for her new hair have left plenty of people divided.

Rushing to the comments section one person declared: “Why would you dye your hair pink when you are so beautiful with blonde hair?”

Another fan added: “Please don’t dye your hair, you are perfect as you are!” A third then chimed in: “Please don’t dye your hair it’s so lovely as it is.”

Nonetheless, other fans were more supportive. One person gushed: “I feel like pink highlights would be so cute but you do you girl.” Another said: “YOU WOULD SUIT PINK SO MUCH!”

Princess has been in the spotlight for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess ‘hates’ her appearance

Princess candidly opened up about her struggles with her appearance during an episode of her reality show.

She said: “People think because my mum was a Page 3 model I have to be that confident too. Well done on her but I could never do that, I’m self-conscious and more reserved, I’m more embarrassed.”

She went on: “I used to hate my lips and nose. When I was younger I used to get really picked on for my nose being too big. And my eyes being too big, and my lips being non existent.

“I used to be very self conscious and hated myself. So when I discovered makeup and that I could enhance my features and make my nose smaller and lips fuller.”

Princess added: “Now I feel more confident, not fully but about certain things because I hated everything before I discovered makeup.”

Read more: Complete timeline of Katie Price and Peter Andre’s ‘feud’ over The Princess Diaries

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.