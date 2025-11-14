Prince William’s touching message to Sara Cox amid her Children In Need challenge

Prince William has congratulated Sara Cox for her extraordinary fundraising efforts for Children in Need.

BBC Children in Need funds vital support for children and young people struggling with challenges caused by mental health, poverty, social inequality and family-related issues.

Sara embarked on a five-day marathon challenge for the charity. To support the star, the Prince of Wales appeared in a surprise pre-recorded video on BBC Radio 2 today (November 14).

Prince William congratulates BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox

“Sara, massive congratulations for what you’re doing. You’re so nearly there, just a little bit further,” William encouraged in the short clip.

“I know the people of Pudsey will all come out and welcome you with huge open arms, big hugs, and hopefully, lots of your favourite crumpets. Keep going, you’ve done fantastically well, and the nation’s so proud of you.”

Clearly moved by the message, Sara responded live on air. “Wow, thanks, William. Thank you. Thanks very much.”

Sara’s Great Northern Marathon Challenge has seen her run the equivalent of five marathons in five days, covering 135 miles across Northern England, starting in Kielder Forest and passing through Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

She is due to finish today in Pudsey, Leeds, fittingly named after BBC Children in Need’s iconic bear. So far, the challenge has raised more than £6million.

Overcome with emotion, a tearful Sara told listeners: “Everybody just giving a fiver or a tenner did it, that is amazing. Thank you so much. Thanks to everybody who has donated, you’re absolutely awesome.”

Sara’s epic journey leads directly into the BBC’s Children In Need 2025 broadcast, which airs from 7pm GMT tonight on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Fans gushed over William’s message to Sara. On Instagram, one person said: “How wonderful.”

Another wrote: “What a wonderful message from Prince William to our Superwoman @djsaracox and a big thank you for him taking the time out to do this, let’s hope this gives Sara a massive boost!”

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “Such a lovely heartwarming message. You’ve got this Sara dig deep. We are all in complete awe!”

Prince William’s Dancing with the Stars cameo

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Prince William has issued a surprise video message this week.

On November 11, William stunned Dancing with the Stars viewers with a heartfelt tribute to contestant Robert Irwin.

Dancing with the Stars is the US edition of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Wearing a simple white shirt, William praised the conservationist and TV personality.

He said: “Guys, you’ve got a seriously good chance of winning it, so the best of luck on the show.”

