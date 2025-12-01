Prince William’s sweet gesture to children from Gaza in private royal visit

Prince William visited seriously ill children who have been evacuated from Gaza to the UK.

As reported by the BBC, 50 Gazan children are currently receiving specialist treatment from the NHS. It’s part of a humanitarian mission by the UK government. A group of them arrived in the UK in September.

Kensington Palace has now issued a statement. They said William “wished to offer a moment of comfort to these young people”.

Prince William has reportedly paid a visit to some severely ill Gazan children (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince of Wales visits children from Gaza

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed: “Recently His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales met a small number of children from Gaza who are currently receiving specialist care in the UK.”

“The prince wished to offer a moment of comfort to these young people who have endured experiences no child should ever face,” they continued. “The prince was also able to offer his heartfelt gratitude to the NHS teams providing exceptional care during such a profoundly difficult time.”

They also added: “His Royal Highness was moved by the courage shown by the children and their families and by the dedication of the team who are supporting them with such professionalism and humanity.”

Prince William condemns ‘appalling suffering’ in Gaza

Back in October, Prince William unveiled the Global Humanitarian Memorial in Gunnersbury Park, West London.

The memorial, which is the first of its kind, commemorates the individual stories of humanitarians. These include those who have lost their lives in service. It features 15 figures engraved with the moving stories of aid workers and those they supported.

At the opening ceremony, the royal spoke passionately about the humanitarian effort in Gaza. He also met with aid workers.

In October, Prince William unveiled the first global memorial for humanitarian aid workers at Gunnersbury Park in London (Credit: Cover Images)

William’s speech in full

“Around the world, far too many people continue to face unimaginable pain, suffering and loss. Whether through natural disasters or man-made conflict and famine,” he said. “We are witnesses to the appalling suffering of those who are victims of war and violence from Ukraine to Sudan, from Myanmar to Haiti and indeed throughout much of the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, William said the “presence of humanitarian aid workers” runs like a ” thread of shared humanity through even the grimmest of environments”.

In addition, he said these “incredibly brave men and women” stay behind to bring whatever “respite, compassion and care they can to those who need it the most”.

Concluding his speech, the Prince of Wales said: “We must champion and fight for their access to people in the most desperate of circumstances.”

