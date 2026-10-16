Pregnant Hilary Swank, 52, hits back at backlash over ‘women having children older’

Pregnant Hilary Swank has challenged the double standard facing women who become mothers later in life.

The actress, 52, discussed the criticism in a preview of her Drew Barrymore interview, which airs on October 20.

Her comments follow the announcement that she is expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider.

“There’s a lot of backlash women get for having children older but not men, which is interesting,” Hilary said.

Hilary Swank poses with her husband Philip Schneider (Credit: PMA/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Drew also questioned the difference, pointing out that men can become fathers into their 80s. She noted that Hilary had faced unkind comments after having children in her 40s.

Some followers took encouragement from Hilary’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram. One woman, who said she was 39, single and childless, told Hilary the news had given her hope.

The actress replied that events had unfolded in their own time throughout her life. She acknowledged that trusting the timing had been difficult, and wished the follower well.

Hilary Swank recalls criticism about becoming a mother

During the conversation with Drew, Hilary recalled a woman telling her: “How dare you? You’re too old.”

The woman also spoke about losing her father in her 20s and how devastating she had found it. She described him as her favourite person.

Hilary explained that she could relate to the woman’s loss. Her own father had died, and he had been among the people she loved most.

For Hilary, having that relationship was something to value despite the grief afterwards. She explained that she would rather have experienced such a bond than never have had it.

Hilary Swank appeared on Drew Barrymore’s show for an interview. (Credit; Shutterstock/Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com)

Hilary Swank on becoming a parent later in life

The Million Dollar Baby star welcomed twins with Philip in April 2023, when she was 48. The couple married in 2018.

Their latest announcement brought the family together for a playful Instagram video. They danced in the dark wearing glowing stick-figure outlines, with a smaller figure appearing over Hilary’s bump.

Her caption indicated that the baby is due in December.

Hilary had already discussed how becoming a mother later had shaped her approach to parenting.

Speaking to Women’s Health last November, she described feeling more patient and understanding than she would have been earlier.

Read more: Hollywood A-lister Hilary Swank becomes first-time-mum at 48 – to twins!

With her career established, she explained that she could give her children her attention without feeling divided.

She said: “I’m able to really sink in and be present with them and be a hands-on parent.”

Hilary also made clear that she had not deliberately waited until 47. Instead, she described that period as the point when the circumstances came together for her.

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