Brits put pressure on ex-Post Office CEO Paula Vennells to hand back her bonus as she returns CBE amid Post Office scandal

Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells handed back her CBE yesterday (Tuesday, January 9). This came following backlash over her role in the Post Office scandal.

However, Brits aren’t satisfied, with many calling for her to return the bonus she pocketed too.

Paula Vennells hands back CBE following Post Office scandal

Vennells was CEO between 2012 and 2019 – during the Post Office scandal.

However, upon stepping down from her role as CEO in 2019, Vennells was awarded a CBE for “services to the Post Office and to charity”.

However, in the wake of the Mr Bates vs the Post Office ITV drama, Brits called for Vennells to be stripped of her CBE.

A petition demanding the CBE be taken away from her reached 1.2 million signatures this week. Yesterday, Vennells announced she was returning the CBE.

“I continue to support and focus on cooperating with the inquiry and expect to be giving evidence in the coming months,” she said yesterday.

“I am truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart.”

Brits demand Paula Vennells hand back bonuses following Post Office scandal

However, Brits still aren’t satisfied. Many are now calling for Vennells to hand back the bonuses and pensions during her time as CEO. It’s believed she earned a reported £3 million in bonuses.

Taking to Twitter, one Brit wrote: “‘Paula Vennells handing back her CBE is a token, hollow gesture’ now pressure is on to get her to return millions in bonuses she received whilst lying about Horizon scandal and for her and others to be prosecuted”.

“So former Post Office boss Paula Vennells has handed back her CBE. That’s just the start. She and every other executive who presided over this massive corporate crime should give all bonuses they’ve received from the company to victims of the scandal IMMEDIATELY,” another demanded.

“Paula Vennells has pre-empted political judgement & is giving back her CBE- with immediate effect-now what about those bonuses & the pay off she received from The Post Office-surely she should give those back too!” a third wrote.

Mr Bates star Julie Hesmondhalgh demands ‘justice’

The backlash surrounding Vennells comes not long after Mr. Bates star Julie Hesmondhlagh took to Twitter to issue a plea for “justice”.

Julie, of course, played Suzanne Sercombe in the drama.

“Completely overwhelmed by the response to #MrBatesVsThePostOffice and the outpouring of outrage over the scandal and cover-up,” she tweeted last week.

“It’s more than any of us dared hope that it would move the campaign along, but sometimes drama can do that,” she then continued. “And now: JUSTICE for the thousands affected.”

“Thank you and all the cast and crew for such a powerful drama, and none of us must forget these are real people,” one fan replied.

“The best television for many years. It showed the effect on real people’s lives by an invisible corporation. Brilliantly written, brilliantly acted, brilliantly filmed. Let’s hope that criminal prosecutions of those responsible for this appalling behaviour follow urgently,” another said.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is available to watch on ITVX now.

