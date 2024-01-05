Mr Bates star Julie Hesmondhalgh issues plea for ‘justice for the thousands affected’ after ‘outpouring of outrage’ after final episode

Mr Bates vs the Post Office star Julie Hesmondalgh took to Twitter to demand “justice” for those affected by the Post Office scandal.

Her urgent plea came after the final episode of the new ITV drama aired last night (Thursday, January 4).

Mr Bates vs the Post Office star Julie Hesmondalgh issues plea

Last night saw the final episode of Mr Bates vs the Post Office air on ITV.

Taking to Twitter after the show, Julie told her 122.6k followers that she was “overwhelmed” by the response to the new drama.

“Completely overwhelmed by the response to #MrBatesVsThePostOffice and the outpouring of outrage over the scandal and cover-up,” she tweeted.

“It’s more than any of us dared hope that it would move the campaign along, but sometimes drama can do that,” she then said.

“And now: JUSTICE for the thousands affected.”

Mr Bates vs the Post Office fans react

Fans of the show took to the comment to agree with Julie’s plea.

“Well said, Julie,” one ITV viewer tweeted. “Thank you and all the cast and crew for such a powerful drama, and none of us must forget these are real people,” another said.

“The best television for many years. It showed the effect on real people’s lives by an invisible corporation. Brilliantly written, brilliantly acted, brilliantly filmed. Let’s hope that criminal prosecutions of those responsible for this appalling behaviour follow urgently” a third wrote.

“You did a phenomenal job Julie, my parents and i were all moved to tears. Justice for all those involved, and I hope Mr. Bates keeps fighting the good fight,” another said.

“Well said @juliehes – we got such an insight into the dreadful toll this appalling scandal took on all of those involved – and of course that is still going on. You of course were brilliant and all of the cast pitch perfect. It’s all taken far far too long for justice to be done,” Lorraine Kelly said.

Posties beg Brits not to boycott

Julie’s plea comes the day after postmasters around the UK were forced to urge Brits NOT to boycott the Post Office.

Taking to Twitter recently, some viewers of the new ITV drama have pledged to boycott the Post Office. However, postmasters have said that it could be the worst way to help.

Belfast-based postmaster Gary Massey said in a statement for the National Federation of Subpostmasters: “The ongoing Horizon Scandal has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history. It’s a huge wrong which needs to be righted quickly.

“Unfortunately, it has generated a lot of negative publicity towards Post Office Ltd and a number of people are threatening to boycott local post offices,” he then said.

“This will only impact local subpostmasters, not Post Office Ltd. We rely on the support of our loyal local customers, and we need them to continue to support their local post offices,” he then added.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is available on ITVX.

