Exactly how Phillip Schofield and estranged wife Steph’s relationship works now

Phillip Schofield and his estranged wife Steph now have a different relationship – but they remain close.

After Phil came out as a gay in 2019, the pair split but remained friends with Steph becoming a support system for him. Last year, they faced a tough time after Phil admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague. At the time, he said Steph was initially “angry”.

However, they appeared to patch things up and now they continue to have a family unit with their two daughters. So, how exactly does it all work?

Phillip Schofield and wife relationship now

After Phil came out as gay, he and Steph remained close. At the time, he had much praise for his wife and said on This Morning: “There is no one in my life who would have supported me, as a wife, the way she has supported me. She’s astonishing.”

Around this time, reports claimed that Phil moved out of the family home but remained living in London.

Last year, the pair’s friendship took a hit after Phil admitted to previously having an affair. Following his admission, he stepped away from TV completely.

He sat down with the BBC for an interview in which he shared Steph’s initial reaction. He explained: “[Steph] got off a plane and I phoned her up and texted saying, ‘I need to talk to you.’ She called back and I told her. She was very, very angry.”

How Phil and Steph’s relationship works now

However, over the last few months, Steph and Phil have been seen out on a few occasions. They’ve enjoyed walks, chats and outings as a family with their daughters.

Recently, he was seen out with Steph and their girls as they met with loved ones. He and Steph were also together for daughter Ruby’s birthday earlier this month.

In a photo shared to social media, Phil was seen holding a birthday cake as Steph beamed alongside him.

Elsewhere, late last year, reports emerged claiming a reason why Steph won’t divorce Phil. The insider alleged that the “love is still very much there”.

Steph had been a ‘support system’ for Phil, according to reports (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip and Steph ‘still have love there’

Speaking to OK! Magazine, a source said: “Whatever Phillip has done behind Steph’s back, she still loves him.

“She hasn’t divorced him because she doesn’t want to see him fall any further. Even if the love they shared in the beginning of their marriage is different to what it is now, the love is still very much there.”

During his coming out interview in 2019, Phil vowed that he, Steph and their daughters would always remain a family unit. And that seems to be exactly what they’re doing!

