Why Phillip Schofield’s wife ‘hasn’t divorced him’ following his affair scandal

In Phillip Schofield news, his wife reportedly hasn’t filed for divorce yet because she “doesn’t want to see him fall any further”.

Former This Morning star Phillip and wife Stephanie Lowe separated back in 2019 after he came out as gay. Stephanie stood by him though and the pair, who share two children, did not legally divorce.

Then last year, Phillip confirmed he had an affair with a younger male colleague. After his confession, Stephanie was “angry” but continued to stick by him. He has since taken a step back from the spotlight.

But a source claimed that despite the scandal and Phil and Stephanie’s romantic connection coming to an end, there is still reportedly a lot of love there.

Phillip’s wife has stood by him (Credit: Splash)

Phillip Schofield news

Phillip’s world tipped upside down last year when he left ITV completely following an affair admission – something he claimed was “unwise but not illegal”.

In the wake of the confession, Phil opened up about the impact of his actions on his family. Going on to speak about Steph at the time, Phil said: “I had a wonderful marriage, have a wonderful marriage. Not brilliant right now.” He also called Steph “incredibly supportive” at the time.

However, eight months after he confessed to having the affair, Stephanie hasn’t filed for divorce. A source has seemingly ‘revealed’ the reason why.

Phillip left ITV last year after his affair (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield wife ‘still loves him’

Speaking to OK! Magazine, a source said: “Whatever Phillip has done behind Steph’s back, she still loves him.” The insider then claimed that Steph will “always be” Phillip’s “support system”.

They added: “She hasn’t divorced him because she doesn’t want to see him fall any further. Even if the love they shared in the beginning of their marriage is different to what it is now, the love is still very much there.”

Phillip and family

It was reported last year that Phillip was hoping to spend Christmas with Stephanie and their two children.

An unnamed insider is said to have claimed to Woman’s Own that Phillip is still wearing his wedding ring. It is also reported he and his wife are on speaking terms, with Phil making visits to the family home. Furthermore, it was suggested he is “undoubtedly keen to put this year behind him and spend the festive period as a family once again”.

ED! has contacted reps for Phillip for comment.

