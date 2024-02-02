Phillip Schofield ’sells London flat’ months on from affair scandal: ’They just want rid of it’

Phillip Schofield has reportedly listed the London flat he owned in latest news.

The former This Morning presenter admitted last year that he had an affair with a younger male colleague. Resigning from ITV altogether, Phillip admitted the relationship was “unwise” but “not illegal”.

Phillip has reportedly listed his London flat for less than he paid (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Phillip Schofield flat

According to the Daily Mail, Phillip and his wife, Stephanie, listed the two-bedroom penthouse in south London on the market for £1.2million, which is £25,000 less than they paid in 2012. When purchased, it was newly built.

“It has been on the market for a while now. Apparently there has been one offer recently but the buyer dropped out,” an inside source told The Sun last year.

“It seems like the Schofields are now unfussed about making a profit and just want rid of it since their split.”

With a view of The Shard, the property is said to be the “perfect setting for entertaining”.

One interested buyer reportedly dropped out (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes claimed Phillip’s lover was slyly ferried between work and his flat

During an interview on GB News, presenter Eamonn Holmes alleged that the younger man Phillip was having an affair with was being ferried between the ITV studios and the flat for sale.

To avoid getting caught or any suspicions, Eamonn claimed they entered through an adjacent hotel.

“Thursday was playtime when he and Phillip would hit the town and then he obviously stayed overnight. There are records to show that he was brought in the next day separately in cars paid for by ITV,” he said.

“Unless Phillip paid the bills separately, it would still have to go through the accounts office. They would have seen that and known.”

However, Phillip has insisted these claims are untrue. A rep for the star told us: “Phillip says that it is utterly untrue that there were ever ‘playtime Thursdays’ which was an invention of Eamonn Holmes.”

Read more: Will Phillip Schofield ever work again? With his net worth he doesn’t need to

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.