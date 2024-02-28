Phillip Schofield ‘desperate to make TV return’ amid ‘meeting with producers’: ‘Phil thinks viewers will give him a second chance’

Phillip Schofield is reportedly “desperate” for a TV return, latest news reports have claimed.

The TV star left ITV last May after his affair confession. He admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague. Phil hasn’t been on TV since his departure from ITV and has been adjusting to a new life.

But now, a source has claimed that Phil is looking into a TV comeback and is “hoping to have meetings with producers over the coming months”.

Phillip Schofield news

The insider told Closer magazine this week: “Phil is desperate to return to TV and is hoping to have meetings with producers over the coming months. He was concerned about things being rehashed, but now feels he can move forward. He wants to leave the past where it is.

“Phil thinks viewers will give him a second chance. He accepts he’s very unlikely to ever work on ITV again, but there are other channels out there and he believes he still has a huge amount to offer as a broadcaster.”

They reportedly added: “He may well do another TV interview before returning as a presenter, and he’s also writing another book. He wants to use that as a chance to tell his story. Everyone deserves a second chance, and Phil hopes he gets it.”

ED! has contacted reps for Phil for comment.

Elsewhere this week, a source delved into Phil’s relationship with his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe.

Last year, during an interview about his affair admission, Phil said Steph was understandbly “angry” over his affair. However, it seems the pair have been able to put things behind them.

Although they aren’t romantically together after Phil came out as gay in 2019, a source has claimed that Steph isn’t planning to divorce the former This Morning star.

A source has recently told new! magazine: “Despite everything, Steph has been the solid support by Phillip’s side. He calls her ‘his rock’. She’s been his tower of strength, and continues to be now. Divorce is the last thing she’d want to put him through.”

Fans’ pleas over Phillip Schofield’s TV comeback

There have been some fans calling for Phil to make a return to telly. As the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice got underway, fans begged for Phil’s comeback.

One person said: “Would like to see Phil Schofield back [on] Dancing On Ice. It’s not the same without him.”

Another wrote: “I like Stephen [Mulhern] but bring back Phil.”

