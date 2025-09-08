Peter Andre issues heartbreaking health update on Alzheimer’s-stricken mum

Singer Peter Andre has shared a heartbreaking health update on his mum.

Thea, 89, is battling Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, and the Mysterious Girl hitmaker recently revealed the newest devastating symptom that the family has had to come to terms with.

Peter Andre issues health update on mum

Peter’s mum continues to live in the Gold Coast, Australia, with his 92-year-old father, Savvas.

Last week (September 3), the couple celebrated a mammoth 70 years of marriage.

However, in Peter’s latest column with OK!, Peter has explained why the occasion was also tinged with sadness.

“I’m so very grateful that my wonderful mum and dad have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this week. I love them so much, and I prayed for this moment for them,” he gushed.

Mum’s speech is almost non-existent now

“They have received a wonderful letter from the King,” he continued, before adding devastatingly, “and although Mum’s speech is almost non-existent now, I know that her heart will be filled with warmth because of all the love and support. Happy 70th wedding anniversary, Mum and Dad inspiration to us all.”

‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking’

Earlier this year, Peter, 52, opened up about the guilt he feels for living so far away from his elderly parents.

The dad-of-five has lived in the UK on and off since the 90s, and currently lives in Surrey with his wife Emily and their three children: Amelia, Theo and Arabella.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” he said, adding: “With a disease like Alzheimer’s it’s so hard, number one, for the person affected, but it’s also heartbreaking for those who love and care for them… I see the decline happening, and I know the feelings of guilt and worry that we, her loved ones, feel. It is so painful for everyone.”

