‘Petrified’ Peter Andre admits his fears for Junior and Princess – ‘You can’t protect them all of the time’

Singer and dad-of-five Peter Andre has opened up about his fears for his eldest children, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17.

As a parent, the rising rates of knife crime in the UK have left Peter particularly concerned about his children’s safety when venturing out alone.

Peter opened up about his fears for his eldest children (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Andre feels petrified over Junior and Princess’ safety

The tragedy of 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa, who was stabbed to death on a London bus last week, struck a chord with the 51-year-old singer and TV star.

Reflecting on the heartbreaking incident in his weekly column for OK!, Peter shared his thoughts on the dangers young people face and his own journey of letting his children gain independence.

“It was so tragic to hear about the 14-year-old boy, Kelyan Bokassa, who was stabbed on a London bus. I can’t imagine that feeling as a parent,” Peter wrote.

“My heart aches for that young boy’s family. Knife crime is a real issue that needs to be dealt with.”

The star recalled his own fears when Junior and Princess began travelling on public transport.

“I remember when Junior and Princess started to go on trains – I was petrified,” he mused.

“Sometimes I wouldn’t let them, but then I thought, you need to let kids grow up and can’t wrap cotton wool around them. But the problem is, the world is unsafe and you can’t protect them all of the time.”

Peter is a father of five (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter feels ‘honoured’ to help his parents

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker recently returned from Australia, where he spent quality time with his elderly parents.

However, he admitted the trip was bittersweet, due to his mother’s declining health.

Peter also expressed gratitude for being able to support his parents. “Knowing what they did for us as children, it’s an honour to be able to help her,” he wrote.

Despite his personal worries, Peter is looking forward to 2025.

His Best Of Frankie Valli tour is in full swing, with venues selling out across the UK.

Beyond performing, Peter has exciting plans for his first feature film, a new album – the first in over 15 years – and major TV projects.

“This year is a year of achievement, and it’ll be my most creative yet,” the singer gushed.

