The late Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio has penned a gut-wrenching poem on what would have been the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.

What happened to Paul O’Grady?

Paul died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia on March 28, 2023.

The national treasure, who was aged 67 at the time, was surrounded by his husband and their five rescue dogs in their home at Adlington, Kent.

Just two weeks before his untimely death, he had finished work on Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure, a two-part documentary.

Since his passing, Andre has been open about his grief, having posted on what would’ve been his 70th birthday and appearing on Loose Women.

‘Two years since you left, yet your memory remains’

However, in a new update shared today (August 5), Andre Portasio honoured their marriage on their eighth anniversary.

Posted alongside pictures of their wedding, he wrote: “Today marks what would have been 8 years of our vows a day I hold close, though shadows now surround. Two years since you left, yet your memory remains, a whisper in my heart, gentle echoes of pain.”

The pair got married in 2017 (Image: Splash News)

“Eighteen years we danced in love’s sweet glow, timeless moments only true hearts know. Though you are gone, your love still remains, a eternal flame amid life’s rains.”

“Forever missing you, my soul’s deepest ache, In every breath, your memory I take. Paul, you are my forever, my endless song— In my heart, you still belong.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Portasio (@andre_portasio)

Supporters flocked to the comments

In response to his raw post, Andre was met with an outpouring of love and support. “Andre, your memories will never fade,” one Instagram user wrote. “Your time spent with Paul can never be removed.”

“Oh, Andre, such beautiful words,” another commented. “I hope you know that everyone’s love for Paul extends to you and that alone will keep his memory alive and his name forever spoken. Thinking of you.”

The national treasure died on March 28, 2025. (Image: Splash News)

While a third added: “Such lovely words describing the natural Love and Harmony you have together. Just because you can’t physically see Paul anymore, he’s always in your life and more so in your heart. Much love, Andre.”

Elsewhere, a fourth commented: “Oh, what a beautiful verse and memory. Can’t believe it’s 2 years since we heard his lovely voice & saw him on TV. Sending heartfelt hugs to you Andre and your gorgeous furbabys, he is around you, I’m sure.”

Read More: Paul O’Grady’s husband flooded with support as he shares touching tribute on what would have been his 70th birthday

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!